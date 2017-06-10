GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku's highlights V Estonia are so bad they've gone viral

Since Diego Costa revealed Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's callous text signalling the end of his career at Stamford Bridge, it seems more likely than ever that Romelu Lukaku will be returning home to his first club in English football.

The 24-year-old scored 25 Premier League goals for Everton last season and has made no secret of his desire to play at a higher level. It seems with Costa's impending departure, the stars are aligning perfectly.

"I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Belgian Lukaku said on Monday.

"We are now talking to the club. I know what's happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent," he added to journalists after Belgium beat the Czech Republic in a friendly in Brussels.

"I know what's happening, but I can't tell you anything more.

"What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better - a few times."

That may be so, but is he worth the reported £100m that Everton are said to be quoting for his services?

Some highlights from Belgium's 2-0 victory over Estonia on Friday night suggest not. Feast your eyes on a bad night at the office for Lukaku below:

He failed to get on the scoresheet on the night with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli getting the job done in the end. Everyone has off nights, it's just a shame the timing is right when he is about to secure a big move!

However, on his way out of Everton, Lukaku has thanked his manager Ronald Koeman for helping to make him a better player and ready for the next step in his career.

Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League

He said: "I'm very happy. I want to thank the manager [Koeman] for pushing me, even though sometimes I'm not always an easy guy. He's taken me to the next level.

"As a young guy, I just try to learn every day and give my best. Sometimes there are ups and downs but it's always with the best intentions."

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football
