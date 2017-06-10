GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Joshua says training didn't come into it..

Anthony Joshua says it was his character that got him off the mat to become world champion

Anthony Joshua has said that being floored by Wladimir Klitschko put him in a fight or flight situation, and that's what made him champion.

Joshua was sent to the mat in the sixth round of his mega-fight against Klitschko back in April, before getting up and stopping the Ukrainian in the 11th.

The victory gave the Brit the WBA and IBO heavyweight titles to add to his IBF, but, speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Joshua says that could never have happened if not for passing a test of his character.

"It's the one thing I didn't train for. Out of all the stuff I have trained for, this is the one thing you don't prepare for", said the 27-year-old.

"So you go into that fight or flight mode where I can either stay on my back and say to myself 'I've given it my all and I'm happy with going this far' or you get up and fight the extra rounds and you think 'I want to go that little bit further'.

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

"It's just that fight or flight mode because, as I said, it's not something you prepare for. So when you find yourself in that situation, I think then it becomes about character."

The world champion went on to say that his training wasn't useful for the situation, adding: "Take away everything you been taught. You have to un-teach yourself and go into 'who are you and what do you represent?'.

"That's a fight, I'm a fighting man so I got up and carried on scrapping with him."

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Joshua was careful not to downplay his victory, nor his opponent, saying: "He came in unbelievable shape, he's phenomenal and he has experience. He was knocked down, I was knocked down, we were both tired. I think it was just about character."

The 41-year-old Klitschko is to make a decision within the next two weeks on a potential rematch between the two for later this year.

As for Joshua, he'll have plenty of options lining up, including Deontay Wilder, Joseph Park, and even a returning Tyson Fury.

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

