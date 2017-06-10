The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to stave off elimination with one of the most amazing NBA Finals performances of all time, taking down the Golden State Warriors 137-116 in Game 4 on Friday night while making a Finals-record 24 three-point shots.

Now, the Warriors will try to regroup and finish off the series on Monday night in Oakland, where they are undefeated this postseason.

According to some reports after Game 3, the Cavs were motivated by a squatting gesture Steph Curry made during Kevin Durant's game-winning three. So, when Curry again squatted on the court in Game 4 during a break in the action while coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green were arguing with the refs, a reporter decided to ask Curry and Durant about it in the postgame press conference.

As you can see in the video below, both superstars were completely baffled by the question and weren't even able to generate a response about the situation:

“Steph, I’m sorry we keep asking you about squatting, but while Draymond and Steve were arguing with the ref and one of them got the technical, it looked like you squatted down," the reporter says. "And were you just stretching there, and what did Richard Jefferson say to you?”

“Are you serious right now?” Curry asks in response, before adding, "I really don't have an answer for that. That's the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"What did Richard Jefferson say to you?" the reporter continues.

"I have no idea," Curry responds. "I don't remember what situation you're talking about."

“You got to be better, man," Durant then chimes in. "I like you, but you got to be better.”

On a night where everything went right for the Cavaliers, as LeBron James put up a triple-double with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Kyrie Irving dropped 40 points and also had seven boards and four dimes, the Warriors weren't too interested in answering ridiculous questions.

Friday night was Golden State's first loss this postseason, ending their 15-0 streak and costing them a shot at a perfect 16-0 playoff run.

However, the important thing is to win a ring, and the Warriors still have three chances to do that. They now lead the series 3-1, which, as we know from last year, isn't as secure as it may seem against a team that features LeBron James.

Golden State does have a chance now to clinch a championship in front of its home fans on Monday night in Oakland, when the Oracle Arena is sure to be rocking.