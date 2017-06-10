Usain Bolt has said that he would love run against a professional footballer in a 100m race.

Speaking ahead of what is set to be his final official race on home soil, the Jamaican said that he "always like to try new things" when asked about a potential clash, and that he'd consider it an honour.

"I mean, I always like to try new things, so for me that would definitely be fun," Bolt said.

But, which footballer was he talking about?

He wasn't talking about Theo Walcott or Hector Bellerin, two of the fastest players in world football, he was, in fact, talking about FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

"Messi is one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the face of this earth, so for me it would be an honour.

"I haven't met Messi, so it would definitely be an honour to be a part of that."

In a straight race, it's a no contest, but 100m with a ball at their feet is something that would probably be very interesting.

Bolt also gave his thoughts on his final race in Jamaica this Saturday at the Racers Grand Prix, saying: "One thing I know is that it's going to be a great reception - I'm home, and with the amount of people who called me to get tickets, I know the stadium is going to be full.

"I know it's going to be high energy, I know it's going to be one big party, a lot of fun. It's going to be a little bit emotional, but I'm definitely looking forward to it."

The eight-time Olympic champion is preparing to bring his legendary career to a close this season, but didn't seem too bothered about a future without training.

"I definitely won't miss the training for sure. If every athlete could run fast without training, they would be very happy."

More seriously, Bolt admitted that he will miss the competition, and the crowd.

"I'll definitely miss the competition. I think that's one of the best things about running. Going out there and knowing that I'll have to be at my best to compete at a high level, to see who is the best.

"I'm definitely going to miss the crowd. I enjoy just playing with the crowd, feeling the energy, and just competing in front of them. That's what I'm going to miss about track and field.

