Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving says Draymond Green's chatter motivated team to win Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, giving them the slightest bit of hope that they can get back into the series and retain the NBA Championship.

The Cavaliers won via a blowout vs the Warriors, as the final score was 137-116. Kyrie Irving was Cleveland's top points scorer on the night with 40 points, and LeBron James played well too, managing to achieve a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

From watching the game, you could tell there was an added drive by Irving and James to win this game not just to keep their team in the Finals, and Cleveland's 25-year-old star explained exactly what it was after the game.

Irving said that he and the rest of the Cavaliers roster were inspired to win this game to not only keep their side in the series but to also to prove wrong the chatter one Golden State star was giving to the media prior to Game 4.

Irving said, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN: "You add, of course, some chatter in there, and that adds some extra motivation. And you give us a day in between, and we were ready to come out. Especially me, because that taste wouldn't have been the same if we would have lost tonight and they would have celebrated on our home floor. So I'll just leave that at that."

Irving is referring to an interview which Draymond Green did earlier in the week where he said the Warriors are looking forward to completing the sweep in Cleveland, but obviously, that didn't happen.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

Green said about possibly winning the NBA title in Cleveland: "It will be very satisfying to do that. You know, we obviously won it here before. It's a great feeling, winning on somebody else's floor, celebrating on their floor, celebrating in their locker room, quieting their crowd. As an athlete, one of the best feelings is going into enemy territory and just silencing their crowd. So it'll be a great feeling.

"But at the end of the day, it don't matter where you win at, as long as you can win it. The opportunity is win it here, so you want to take advantage of that. Try to close it out as soon as you can."

Game 5 takes place this coming Monday night, where Golden State is still expected to win and be crowned NBA champions despite their Game 4 setback. Maybe they'll cut back on the chatter though until they have win number four in the bag this time around.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

