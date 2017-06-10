Lewis Hamilton feels his Mercedes is "back to normal" as he prepares to begin qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

After a difficult Monaco GP that saw him qualify back in 13th and finish in seventh, Hamilton believes things are set to go much better in Montreal.

Speaking after practice ahead of the event, Hamilton said: "The car feels back to normal, but it is still weak in a lot of areas", whilst admitting that Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari is still the fastest.

"The Ferrari is still the quickest and with everything that I'm currently pushing with, I can't beat the Ferrari's time.

"A two tenths margin is quite a good margin in that session. We'll see if we can improve the car overnight, but it looks like it will be a tenth or within a tenth."

The three-time world champion also sees positioning to be a key factor in the upcoming race, saying: "It's exciting, but positioning is everything because between the four of us it's going to be very difficult to overtake on Sunday."

James Allison, Mercedes' technical director, admitted that the car wasn't without its flaws, saying: "We've got a car that has got many strong points but there is some trickiness to the way that it handles.

"That presents us with particular challenges when we are setting the thing up, but there is plenty we can do in the short-term, plenty we can do at each race and plenty we can do over the medium-term too."

Allison went on to acknowledge the drivers, believing the car to be a difficult one to get the best out of.

"There has been a couple where Lewis had a tougher time." he said.

"What he feels is a lack of grip in the car and what we see, and what we talk about afterwards, is that the grip is there but it's ever so easy to overstep it and pay quite a heavy penalty in lap time as a consequence.

"That experience that Lewis has had on a couple of occasions, Valtteri has had as well in a different direction in a different track.

"We have a situation where we have a car with a lot of performance that is able to compete in the front, but the window in which that performance is available is quite narrow and easy to step out of."

All eyes will be on Canada when the latest instalment of Ferrari vs Mercedes takes place.

