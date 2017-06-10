England's Jason Roy makes a genius catch vs Australia during Champions Trophy

England batsman Jason Roy took an incredible catch against Australia in the Champions Trophy earlier today.

The 26-year-old shouldn't have had a hope in hell of getting to the ball, let alone somehow stopping himself from tumbling over the boundary.

With the ball sailing far over his head for a six, Roy somehow clawed it out of the air, his feet landing just millimetres from the boundary, but he wasn't done there.

Realising he was about to lose his balance, the South African native managed to throw the ball up in the air, regain his balance, and get back in bounds to catch it, getting the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

Understandably, the third umpire was called upon to check things, but Roy had, in fact, pulled off the incredible feat.

It left the score at 239/5, with Australia seeing out the rest of their overs to reach a final total of 277/9, leaving England with some work to do.

Unfortunately, Roy couldn't continue the display of skill into his batting, getting caught lbw by Mitchell Starc for just four runs.

This continues a poor run of form for Roy, with a string of poor innings creating pressure for him to be dropped from the side. His last nine innings read 17, 0, 20, 1, 8, 4, 1, 13, and now 4.

With rain having delayed the match at the time of writing, England stand 35/3 as they chase victory over Australia.

England, however, have already confirmed their semi-final place with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but with victory here potentially knocking out their opponents, they'll be desperate to get a win.

England stand top of their group, and will finish there, with group B currently a four-way tie between India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

You can watch his stunning catch below.

With things looking so tight all around, England have even more incentive to turn this match around and continue their momentum in the competition.

