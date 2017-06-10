It seems as if Arsene Wenger’s biggest task in the summer transfer window won’t be bringing in some strong reinforcements, but he faces the mammoth task of persuading Alexis Sanchez to remain at the club.

It’s been widely speculated that the Chile international is seeking a move away from the Emirates, and recently told media that his future lies in his agent’s hands – and obviously, he’ll seek the best deal for his client and he knows some elite clubs will be chasing his signature.

While the Gunners are keen to offer him a new deal to keep him in North London, there have been several contrasting reports over the course of the week suggesting one of two clubs are battling it out for Alexis’ signature.

Esteemed Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta has claimed that Pep Guardiola has already won the race to sign Sanchez to bring him to the Etihad, while other sources claimed Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are planning to make him their highest-paid player to take City out of the running.

With a weekly wage of £350,000-per-week, an approximate £40 million offer could be enough to land Sanchez – so it’s clear that Sanchez will either remain at Arsenal, move to the north of England or head to the German champions.

If the latter is the option that interests him, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has an intriguing proposition, one he shared on Twitter.

He claimed that should Sanchez choose to head to the Allianz Arena, the Gunners should ask for Robert Lewandowski in return.

He tweeted: “If Sanchez wants to go to Bayern fine, as long as we get Lewandowski.”

His use of the emoji suggests that even he thinks it’s a tall order, and it’s something that could end up making Bayern cool their interest in him as there’s no way they’d give up their lead goalscorer in exchange for Sanchez.

It could also backfire massively, as City could be ready to pounce and we all know how people feel towards Arsenal continuing to sell to the Manchester club.

Fellow ex-Arsenal player Paul Merson also felt that the club could benefit from Sanchez leaving, as he suggested if he ends up moving to the Etihad then Arsenal should look to bring in Sergio Aguero instead, especially since his future was a topic of discussion itself once Gabriel Jesus arrived and impressed.

You have to admire the lofty ambitions and their desire to keep the best players, but demands like this may see Arsenal being the big losers by the time the transfer window closes as he could opt to pick either side with title winning ambitions.

