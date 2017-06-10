Wayne Rooney tweets about England for the first time since being dropped

Wayne Rooney has accomplished a hell of a lot in his playing career and yet, he is still not held in the regard he truly deserves.

As the all-time record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, the 31-year-old has achieved in his career what only a handful could only dream of.

Still, he has endured his fair share of criticism during his career and it seems probable that the former England captain is now on the decline.

His frustrating season on the bench for Manchester United would suggest as much, and that resulted in England boss Gareth Southgate dropping him from the national team squad.

With 119 caps to his name and a few years left in the tank, it would be a shame if the talisman had played his last game for the Three Lions.

But, even if he has, Rooney sent out a tweet today that showed he will always put the nation before himself.

Rooney tweeted: "Good luck to the lads against Scotland today. Do the business @England."

It's the first time Rooney has spoken about England since he was dropped from the squad and it's a very humble reaction from the legendary forward.

While the fans usually have plenty to say about Rooney, as you can see by the replies below he won plenty of fans with his tweet on this occasion.

One man that hopes we'll see Rooney in an England shirt again is legendary midfielder and Liverpool Under-18 manager, Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to BT Sport, Gerrard said: “People are very quick to jump on getting older lads out of the England squad, but when it comes to tournaments it’s important you have a good blend of youth and experience.

“Wayne brings that [experience] and he has scored a heavy amount of goals at international level and that’s very difficult to replace.

“Of course it’s been a difficult season for him but he’s more than capable of getting a good pre-season under his belt and coming back very strong and forcing his way back in – I have no doubt about that.”

