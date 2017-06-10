Cavaliers players react to LeBron James' self alley-oop in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a surprise Game 4 win against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, continuing the NBA Finals for at least one more game.

In the Cavaliers' 137-116 blowout of the Warriors, Kyrie Irving was the game's top points scorer on the night with 40 points, while LeBron James played well too, as he managed to accomplish a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

During the game, James pulled off a move for the highlight reel, as, during the third quarter of Game 4, the four-time MVP produced a self alley-oop, inadvertently posterizing his teammate Tristan Thompson, and Warriors' Kevin Durant in the process.

Fans and the media alike went crazy over the play as James showed off his athleticism. His teammates were mesmerized by his actions as well.

J.R. Smith said on the play, according to The Score: "What the hell are you doing? You see that in the park so much growing up, but you never really think about somebody doing it in a game. To do it in a Finals game, in Game 4, when you're down 3-0...I'm just glad he connected.

"He dunked on Tristan. That was the craziest part of it. He had the whole lane until Tristan came in there. He's a Gatorade baby, man...he was made in a lab somewhere, or something. There's a lot of things he does that we can't speak for."

Thompson said on the play that saw him get posterized by his own teammate: "I was trying to get the offensive rebound for a putback, but he jumped higher than me to get a running start. Hey, I'd rather it be my teammate who gets a putback on me than the other guys."

Kyle Korver found the play funny, as he said: "It was an amazing play. It's funny, because when he was caught in the air, I was thinking like 'just go off the backboard and catch it,' because we've seen so many times what he can do, in practice and even in games.

"He was caught in the air, was like 'what do I do?' He looked around, took his time, made a decision, and decided to throw it off the backboard, and went and dunked it."

Richard Jefferson said: "When I came into the league, lots of guys used to do that. Jamal Crawford, T-Mac, Kobe used to do it. LeBron's got that in him.

"I think that play, he was forced to do that, because he lifted the ball up, and (the Warriors) do a great job of once you pick up your dribble, they get back to their man, so the only thing he had - literally - was to throw it off the backboard and go. It's great to know you have the ability to do that when that opportunity calls."