Bray Wyatt has been one of the most captivating WWE characters in recent memory.

"The Eater Of Worlds" had immense success during his time in NXT alongside Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as "The Wyatt Family," before making their debut on the main roster. They rivaled with The Shield for superiority as the most dominant stable in the WWE at the time and put on some great matches in the process.

Now the three men have since gone their separate ways, beginning their singles careers on separate brands as Wyatt is currently on RAW while Harper and Rowan reside on SmackDown Live.

Bray comes off of a WWE Championship reign after winning the title at Elimination Chamber earlier this year but dropped the strap to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. He was involved in the WWE Universal Title picture momentarily after being moved to Monday Night RAW, as he was involved in a Fatal Five Way No. 1-contenders match at Extreme Rules where he, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor lost out to Samoa Joe.

Now it seems Wyatt could be beginning a feud with Roman Reigns after their epic encounter inside the ring this past Monday on RAW.

One interesting aspect of Wyatt's character, however, is the God-like figure of 'Sister Abigail' who Bray seems to draw his power from. The WWE Universe has yet to see this character in person on WWE TV, and according to former WWE writer Kevin Eck, who appeared on PWTorch Livecast recently, it may never happen (quotes via Ringside News):

"From what I know about how Bray Wyatt envisioned that character, I don't think that character is ever going to be seen, because the way Bray explained it, and I don't think it's ever come out on TV. He speaks in riddles, so maybe if you read in-between the lines.

"But Bray Wyatt was apparently a young man and Sister Abigail was an old black woman. I believe the swamps of Louisiana who had some supernatural powers and you know the history of voodoo and such in New Orleans.

"I believe she took him under her wing and kind of taught him the secrets of what she knows of the dark arts and things like that."

What are your thoughts on the possibility that Sister Abigail may never be brought on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

