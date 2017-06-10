GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Finn Balor.

Video: Finn Balor trolls WWE fans with Roman Reigns reference

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Finn Balor loves to troll the WWE Universe.

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has flourished since making his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, defeating Seth Rollins to become the first ever WWE Universal Champ in the history of the company. Unfortunately for the Irishman, however, he suffered an injury during his match with Rollins at SummerSlam and was sidelined for several months.

Now Balor has returned to in-ring competition and remains one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. He was recently involved in a number one contender's match at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) but lost to Samoa Joe (along with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt) in a Fatal Five-Way main event.

Article continues below

Balor was missing from the next night's episode of Monday Night RAW, leaving his future feud in question.

Recently, Balor did an appearance for the WWE to have some fun with the WWE Universe. During his appearance, Balor promoted an upcoming event where he teased fans that they could be seeing Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, himself, and most importantly they'll get to see.......Roman Reigns!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

The crowd immediately responded with a loud reign of boo's before a chant of "Roman Sucks!" broke out. You can check out the video here:

Reigns is arguably the most hated WWE Superstar on the roster today. The hate the WWE Universe holds for him rivals that of John Cena. Despite the negative reaction from the WWE crowd, Reigns continues to receive a massive push from the WWE.

Despite being on the losing end of the Fatal Five-Way at Extreme Rules, the RAW announce team continued to put Reigns over on commentary and sing his praises, rubbing a lot of WWE fans the wrong way. He is also expected to be the man to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year.

The WWE has tried to do everything they can to get Reigns over with the crowd, but nearly all their attempts have been met with failure, prompting many WWE fans to call for a heel turn for the leader of "The Roman Empire." Instead, fans prefer to cheer on competitors such as Balor, who provide tremendous matches in addition to being great on the mic.

What are your thoughts on Balor's troll to WWE fans? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again