Video: Finn Balor trolls WWE fans with Roman Reigns reference

Finn Balor loves to troll the WWE Universe.

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has flourished since making his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, defeating Seth Rollins to become the first ever WWE Universal Champ in the history of the company. Unfortunately for the Irishman, however, he suffered an injury during his match with Rollins at SummerSlam and was sidelined for several months.

Now Balor has returned to in-ring competition and remains one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. He was recently involved in a number one contender's match at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) but lost to Samoa Joe (along with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt) in a Fatal Five-Way main event.

Balor was missing from the next night's episode of Monday Night RAW, leaving his future feud in question.

Recently, Balor did an appearance for the WWE to have some fun with the WWE Universe. During his appearance, Balor promoted an upcoming event where he teased fans that they could be seeing Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, himself, and most importantly they'll get to see.......Roman Reigns!

The crowd immediately responded with a loud reign of boo's before a chant of "Roman Sucks!" broke out. You can check out the video here:

Reigns is arguably the most hated WWE Superstar on the roster today. The hate the WWE Universe holds for him rivals that of John Cena. Despite the negative reaction from the WWE crowd, Reigns continues to receive a massive push from the WWE.

Despite being on the losing end of the Fatal Five-Way at Extreme Rules, the RAW announce team continued to put Reigns over on commentary and sing his praises, rubbing a lot of WWE fans the wrong way. He is also expected to be the man to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year.

The WWE has tried to do everything they can to get Reigns over with the crowd, but nearly all their attempts have been met with failure, prompting many WWE fans to call for a heel turn for the leader of "The Roman Empire." Instead, fans prefer to cheer on competitors such as Balor, who provide tremendous matches in addition to being great on the mic.

