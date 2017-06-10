Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed to join new club in March - one month before injury

When you lose a striker that has scored 28 goals, it's understandable that a club might worry.

When Manchester United announced they would release Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday when his contract expires at the end of the month, United's fans did just that.

At 35-years-old, precious few believed that the former PSG marksmen would come in and perform to the high levels that he did, but the Swede was crucial to the three trophies the Red Devils won last season and Jose Mourinho is a well-known and long-standing admirer.

Article continues below

However, reports emerged after the announcement that Ibrahimovic's time at the club might not be done and he could still have a future at Old Trafford.

United are to offer Ibrahimovic the chance to train with the club as he regains fitness and should he make a full recovery, the club will offer him a new deal.

Article continues below

While that would be a romantic end to their story after Zlatan's unfortunate knee injury he incurred playing against Anderlecht in the Europa League, reports from Spanish newspaper Marca claim the nomadic striker had already picked his next club in March - a month before his injury.

Zlatan has opted to sign for LA Galaxy in the MLS where he will team up with Ashley Cole, Robbie Keane and Nigel De Jong.

Ironically, the move has made a lot more sense for Ibrahimovic since his injury. The next MLS season will start around March time in 2018, which, coincidentally around the time a then-36-year-old Zlatan believes he will be fit.

After winning three competitions, including the Europa League, and by scoring 28 goals in 41 appearances, Ibrahimovic feels that his year in England was a success and he is ready for a fresh challenge.

It's fair to say that he does not believe things can get much better for him in England and he has already proved himself.

As for United, reports suggest they are closing in on a deal for Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

A fee of £64.1 million is said to have been agreed between the clubs and Morata is rumoured to be signing a five-year deal on Monday. Most United fans will be pleased with that replacement.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms