GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed to join new club in March - one month before injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When you lose a striker that has scored 28 goals, it's understandable that a club might worry.

When Manchester United announced they would release Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday when his contract expires at the end of the month, United's fans did just that.

At 35-years-old, precious few believed that the former PSG marksmen would come in and perform to the high levels that he did, but the Swede was crucial to the three trophies the Red Devils won last season and Jose Mourinho is a well-known and long-standing admirer.

Article continues below

However, reports emerged after the announcement that Ibrahimovic's time at the club might not be done and he could still have a future at Old Trafford.

United are to offer Ibrahimovic the chance to train with the club as he regains fitness and should he make a full recovery, the club will offer him a new deal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

While that would be a romantic end to their story after Zlatan's unfortunate knee injury he incurred playing against Anderlecht in the Europa League, reports from Spanish newspaper Marca claim the nomadic striker had already picked his next club in March - a month before his injury.

Zlatan has opted to sign for LA Galaxy in the MLS where he will team up with Ashley Cole, Robbie Keane and Nigel De Jong.

Ironically, the move has made a lot more sense for Ibrahimovic since his injury. The next MLS season will start around March time in 2018, which, coincidentally around the time a then-36-year-old Zlatan believes he will be fit.

Manchester United v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

After winning three competitions, including the Europa League, and by scoring 28 goals in 41 appearances, Ibrahimovic feels that his year in England was a success and he is ready for a fresh challenge.

It's fair to say that he does not believe things can get much better for him in England and he has already proved himself.

As for United, reports suggest they are closing in on a deal for Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

A fee of £64.1 million is said to have been agreed between the clubs and Morata is rumoured to be signing a five-year deal on Monday. Most United fans will be pleased with that replacement.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United is 'done' - here are the details [Richard Keys]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again