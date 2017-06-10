GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Scott Brown.

Football fans win money during Scotland v England thanks to Scott Brown

Scott Brown divides opinion.

He’s the type of player opposition fans love to hate. A pantomime villain, in many respects.

However, fans of both Celtic and Scotland love the tenacious, no-nonsense central midfielder.

Ahead of this afternoon’s 2018 World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England at Hampden Park, Brown looked intense in the tunnel. Leading his team out onto the pitch, the 31-year-old couldn’t have looked more focused if he tried.

You could just tell he was feeling fired up and ready to do battle for his beloved Scotland against their old bitter rivals south of the border.

How fans won money thanks to Scott Brown

A fair number of smart-thinking football fans would have had a flutter on Brown being the first player to receive a yellow card even before seeing the menacing look on his face prior to kick-off.

Many more were have lumped on afterwards.

And they were left quids in when Brown produced a reckless challenge on Dele Alli in the third minute of the match.

Watch Brown’s tackle on Alli here…

Most people called Brown an idiot

Most of Twitter called Brown on idiot…

But this lot were left saluting the Scottish midfielder

But others were delighted because the predictable Brown had just won them all beer money for the night…

Topics:
Scotland Football
Scott Brown
Football

