Game 4 provided a lifeline for the neutrals watching the NBA Finals this year, as the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to defeat the Golden State Warriors at the Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night to win their first game of the series.

The Cavaliers blew out the Warriors by a 137-116 scoreline, with Kyrie Irving scoring 40 points on the night, and LeBron James accomplishing a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Most people that watched the game last night though will remember it for the decisions made by the referees, but the officials in charge have since taken responsibility for their calls during the contest.

With 6:18 remaining in the third quarter, Golden State's Draymond Green was charged for what appeared to be his second technical foul of the game, which would've resulted in him being ejected from the game. However, Green wasn't ejected, as the first-quarter technical that was originally given to him was actually issued to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr instead.

Speaking to Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press, via The Score, after the game, official John Goble said he made a mistake by not verbalizing to the table that the technical was on Kerr, not Green.

He said: "After calling the loose ball foul on Draymond Green, I noticed the reaction by Coach Kerr and then assessed the technical foul. In the moment, I thought I had verbalized to the table that the technical foul was on Coach Kerr. After looking at the video, I did not verbalize to the table, and looking at the video, I should have done a better job of making sure that the table knew the technical foul was on Coach Kerr."

Referee Mike Callahan also admitted that he and the rest of the officials did not do a good job when it came to making clear who the first technical foul was on.

Callahan said: "When the technical foul was called on Draymond Green, we reported it to the table. The table informed us that it was his second technical foul and ejected. We informed the table that it was not his second technical foul.

"The procedure is to advise the table who the technical foul is on and with the player we give a number. With a coach or trainer, we just verbalize and at that time we should listen to the PA announcer to who it is on. At that time, we did not do a very good job of listening to the PA announcer and we did not hear him announce it. I take full responsibly for that."