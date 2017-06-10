The latest controversy surrounding one of the most anticipated fights ever, is over who is actually running the deal between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's cross-discipline boxing match.

Dana White has had to come out and respond to claims this week that he is not involved in the negotiations between the two fighters.

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier in the week that the UFC president was not involved in negotiations, and that the UFC ownership group WME-IMG and Floyd Mayweather's manager, Al Haymon had taken control of the deal.

This prompted an angered response from White, who said "Who else would be running the Mayweather-McGregor deal other than me? Who?"

White, seemingly upset by what the press had been publishing during the week, claimed "We live in a world right now where you can't believe anything that you read". That statement also in regard to claims he had bought several houses in the affluent Tournament Hills area of Las Vegas, which he claims to be untrue.

White, talking to TMZ Sports, reassured fans that he is in total control of overseeing the deal between McGregor and Mayweather, "Trust me, I'm running the Mayweather-McGregor deal. I'm the only one in on it."

White stated he will now turn his attentions toward reaching a deal with Floyd Mayweather, who had retired in 2015, but that a fight against McGregor would tempt him back to the ring.

A formal deal is still yet to be made, and with fans getting anxious, it will now be crucial for Dana White to get a deal done and respond to the growing number of articles claiming White cannot get a deal done.

Fans want to believe a deal will get done eventually, but the more talk that surrounds it with less action is killing the anticipation of the fight.

Whether White is the man to make the necessary strides or not remains to be seen.

