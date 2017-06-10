GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Deontay Wilder's professional record called out by Tony Bellew

There was plenty of excitement heading towards the highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in April, with everyone wanting to be involved in the incredible event.

AJ and Dr. Steelhammer showed mutual respect which highlighted just how classy they are; there was no trash talk, no confrontations whenever they faced off and you could argue that Eddie Hearn probably wasted a lot of money on security whenever they made public appearances.

However, based on the events that took place outside of the ring, you’d be forgiven for thinking another huge fight was taking place, as Tony Bellew was met by Deontay Wilder in the typical, loud Bronze Bomber style we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Wilder was a Sky Sports guest to provide analysis on the fight, while the Bomber found himself in heavyweight royalty after managing to overcome David Haye some months earlier, catapulting towards the biggest fights possible ranging from Wilder to Joseph Parker.

It doesn’t sound like he’s grown fond of him either, as he told Boxing News that if Wilder didn’t have his current dimensions then he’d be ‘dreadful.’

Not only that, he took aim at his professional record as well by claiming that his one victory over the Hayemaker is better than what the unbeaten American has achieved throughout his career.

According to Boxing Scene, he said: “Deontay Wilder is only where he is because [of] purely his size. If Deontay Wilder was six-foot, he would have been picked up, chewed up and spat out in four fights.

“Because he’s six-foot-seven and he’s got arms the length of an octopus, he’s massive and he’s got arms that are about five-foot long. That’s why Deontay Wilder is where he is. He’s got freaky advantages in a boxing ring.

Deontay Wilder Media Workout

“Don’t get me wrong, he is a fantastic athlete but from a boxing perspective, he’s absolutely dreadful, his technique is just ridiculous, he doesn’t own a jab, he doesn’t own any defence whatsoever.

“Let’s be honest, Eric Molina shook the s**t out of him and Eric Molina is crap. Anthony Joshua’s shown Eric Molina exactly what he is.

“I’ve had one fight at heavyweight and I’ve got a better resume than Deontay Wilder has in 40 fights.”

Ouch.

Bellew has found himself in a unique position now where after just one fight at heavyweight, he’s within touching distance of competing for the titles.

He’s already thrown verbal jibes at Parker and Wilder and with more antics like this, he could land himself a huge title fight in the near future.

What do you make of Tony Bellew’s remarks on Deontay Wilder? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.



