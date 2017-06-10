Game 4 of the NBA Finals saw the Cleveland Cavaliers pull off a surprise blowout against the Golden State Warriors at the Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night.

The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 137-116 in a night filled with drama. Both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James played well for Cleveland in order to secure a vital win for their side and avoid a sweep.

The only member of Golden State that had a decent game was Kevin Durant, who scored 35 points for his team, the fourth time he has managed to score 30-plus in a game in the NBA Finals this season.

The rest of Warriors big four - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green - were largely ineffective. Green managed 16 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists, but his lack of productivity will not be what many people remember about him from this game.

Green was involved in several incidents throughout the game, and many believed he had received two technical fouls which should have resulted in an ejection from the game, his first coming in the first quarter and his second in the third quarter.

However, Green wasn't ejected, as the first-quarter technical that was originally given to him was actually issued to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr instead.

As you can imagine, Cavaliers fans didn't like Green one bit, especially after his groin punch on James in last year's Finals, and they made their feelings known by chanting 'Draymond sucks!'

Green has since responded to these chants, saying to reporters after the game, according to Yahoo! Sports: "Yeah, they make me feel good. They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me. If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shoutout to them for the love.”

As for if he had noticed the first technical foul wasn't on him, he said: "Nah, I really don’t pay much attention to anyone in Cleveland, honestly. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

It's fair to say Green and Cleveland aren't exactly best friends, but the Warriors star won't be seeing Cavaliers fans again in this year's Finals unless it goes to Game 6. Game 5 still needs to be played in the meantime on Monday night back at the Oracle Arena.