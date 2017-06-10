The WWE is making big strides in women's professional wrestling.

With the addition of women such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch to the roster, the WWE has really begun to ramp up its dedication to getting the female talents more involved and become a bigger part of the WWE product. Since then, we've seen some great matches between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, where they participated in the first ever female Hell In A Cell Match and Falls Count Anywhere match.

Now SmackDown Live has responded by creating the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match, with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina participating in the groundbreaking event.

Natalya recently spoke to the Calgary Sun to discuss the upcoming match-up, and praised the WWE's current push of the women's revolution:

“Rollins used his contract to cash in at the main event at WrestleMania and win the WWE title.

“Now five women are about to make history, another step in what started as a movement and has evolved into a revolution in WWE history … or should I say herstory.

“That revolution has featured the first women’s Hell in Cell match, where Flair and The Boss Sasha Banks made history, a “Falls Count Anywhere Match” between myself and Nikki Bella, a “steel cage” match main event on Smackdown Live with Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss, and now this historic ladder match.

“My foes in this match are four incredibly talented women for whom I have the utmost respect: Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Every one of these girls is tough. Every one of these girls has earned her place in this ladder match.”

As for her prediction at the event, Natalya feels that she will climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase to become the first ever "Ms. Money In The Bank":

“Five women, one goal and one place in wrestling history. I’m so proud of how far we have come and I’m so excited for how far we will climb. In my case, it will be straight to the top of that ladder to secure my destiny.”

The historic bout will go down at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri later this month (Sun. June 18, 2017).

What are your thoughts on Natalya's prediction for MITB?

