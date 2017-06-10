John Cena on Ric Flair's reaction to tying his world title record

John Cena could quite possibly already be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, and he isn't even done with his in-ring career yet.

Cena made history earlier this year when he tied Ric Flair's professional wrestling world title record of 16 when he defeated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. He then ended up losing the title a month later at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV), where Bray Wyatt emerged from the steel prison victorious as the new champion.

The "Doctor Of Thuganomics" recently did an interview with WSVN-TV in Miami to promote the new season of his reality show "American Grit," and talked about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

Article continues below

Cena was asked how Flair reacted to him tying his world title record backstage and said that "The Nature Boy" was nothing but supportive of his achievement that night (quotes via WrestleZone):

“I have a longstanding friendship with Ric Flair. He’s been a mentor to me over the years. It was very important to me that he was there for me that night.

Article continues below

"He was nothing but encouraging, so honorable and so inspirational. He’s a wonderful guy and a lot of fun and I’m really happy that he was there. It was a great moment for all of us.”

As for how many title runs Cena has left in him, "The Leader Of The Cenation" says he doesn't like to think about that:

“I truly don’t look at it like that. I just want to be able to be able to perform at an elite level. I know that at 40 years old and 15 years in the WWE now it’s been a long journey, longer than most.

"I have to find my grit every day to keep working hard to keep up with all of these young, strong guys. It truly is a young man’s game but I feel really good.

"I look forward to July 4th and I think everybody will see that I haven’t lost a step yet.”

Cena is expected to make his return to WWE TV on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live, and a record-breaking 17th title run could be in his future.

What are your thoughts on Flair's reaction to Cena tying his record? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms