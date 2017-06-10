GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vince Russo responds to Jim Cornette's fist-fight challenge

There is some major heat between former WWE manager Jim Cornette and former WWE and WCW head writer Vince Russo.

It all began on an episode of the WWE Network exclusive show, Table For 3, where Cornette claimed that Russo had been emailing Vince McMahon on a regular basis "begging" for a job back with WWE. Russo responded to this by stating that he only reached out to Vince once, claiming it was because he felt bad for bashing RAW on a weekly basis on his podcast.

Russo then invited Cornette to appear on his podcast to settle their differences, but that invitation wasn't very well received. Cornette took to his own podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, to challenge Russo to an actual fist-fight with $5,000 on the line. Cornette also made personal remarks regarding Russo's mother and wife.

On his official YouTube Channel, Russo responded to Cornette's challenge to a fight and respectfully declined the offer before issuing Cornette a comedic apology (quotes via WrestleZone):

"What Jim would like to do is not to have a civilized man to man conversation—he would like to fight. He would like to meet somewhere where no cameras, no guns, no knives and just have a fight, so let me address that.

"Now I know a lot of you think I’m nuts and a little out of my mind, but let me tell you something that I am not; I am not that crazy and would I fight Jim Cornette? In order to answer that, you have to look at him. You have to look at that ‘barn door wide’ a**.

"You have to look at that ‘Kamala belly’. You have to look at those ‘Gumby-like arms’. Would I want to mix it up with somebody like that?

"Surely, I would have to be out of my mind because no doubt an a** kicking would be coming my way, so yes I am afraid of Jim Cornette; that ripped-chiseled stomach.

"As far as the $5,000, I think Jim still thinks we’re in Memphis circa 1970 where $5,000 actually meant something. Jim, $5,000 is not a lot of money. I don’t need your $5,000. I’m doing fine Jim. I’m on the #1 podcasting network in the country, PodcastOne bro, $5,000, but aside from all that.

"Again, what was it that Cornette wanted? What is he looking for, which I will tell you right now? There won’t be any personal attacks from me in this statement."

