Joe Hart mocked on Twitter after conceding two free-kicks against Scotland

England and Scotland's World Cup qualifier was unquestionably going to have fans from north and south of the border talking with so much at stake.

This time, it was Hampden Park's turn to host the fiercely contested international rivalry after the Three Lions' convincing 3-0 win at Wembley back in November.

And the Scots were undoubtedly out to enact revenge as they looked to put themselves seriously in the running of reaching a first major tournament in 19 years.

With seven points from five games, going into the match, it was undoubtedly the hosts who needed to win the most - considering England's comfortable position at the top of Group F.

In qualifying so far, Gareth Southgate's men only blip came away to Slovenia in a goalless draw but maintained their run in qualifying without conceding a goal.

But if there was to be one game to bet on that record coming to an end, in a lacklustre qualifying group, it seemed inevitable that the Scots would end it.

Late goals produced a thrilling ending

And duly, they did. Within five minutes of coming on in the 65th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's close-range strike gave England somewhat a gift of a lead after Craig Gordon error.

The Scotland 'keeper appeared well positioned to make a relatively routine save from the Arsenal man but instead flapped his hand at the ball before crossing the line to gift the visitors the lead.

However, he wasn't to be the only goalkeeper in the game to receive some criticism, with Joe Hart also in the firing line after conceding two free-kicks in the space of three minutes late in the game.

Leigh Griffiths, undeniably, struck to brilliant free-kicks late in the game which would have given the hosts their third win in qualifying, but Hart was arguably at fault for both goals.

The only fortune for the City 'keeper was Harry Kane's 93rd-minute strike to steal a late draw for England and lessen the attention on Scotland's two goals.

England fans mounted pressure on Hart

And fans were quick to question and mock the Three Lions no.1's credentials.

Hart recently returned from to Manchester City after his loan spell with Serie A side Torino, where he came under some criticism for his performances.

And after Saturday evening's performance, it has done nothing to improve Hart's chances under Pep Guardiola who signed Ederson for £34.7 million earlier in the week.

