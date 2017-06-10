GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Redknapp Souness.

Jamie Redknapp trolls Graeme Souness on live TV after Scotland 2-2 England

Scotland v England was, for 70 minutes, on course to be remembered as one of the worst ever matches between the two international rivals.

Virtually nothing happened during the first half at Hampden Park, but the game burst into life during the final 20 minutes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring but two magnificent free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths, in the 87th and 90th minutes, appeared to have secured a famous win for the Scots.

However, Gareth Southgate’s side avoided an embarrassing defeat thanks to Harry Kane’s 93rd-minute equaliser.

The Tottenham star, England’s captain for the day, volleyed in from close range to leave Gordon Strachan fuming from his seat in the dugout.

Souness looked just as angry as Strachan

Perhaps the only man more livid than Strachan was Graeme Souness, the former Scotland international who was working for Sky Sports today.

Now, regular viewers of Sky Sports will know that Souness has a very short fuse. He doesn’t tolerate fools easily.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

And on an entirely unrelated note, Souness doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with his colleague, Jamie Redknapp.

Redknapp did something only a madman would do

The pair found themselves working alongside each other this afternoon - and moments after the final whistle, Redknapp did something only a madman would do: he took the mickey out of Souness while he was still reeling from the equaliser.

“We are still going out tonight?” Redknapp asked Souness, before adding: “You’ll be alright, come on”.

To make matters worse, Redknapp also slapped Souness’s leg.

We don’t know the guy, but we imagine Souness is one of those blokes who doesn’t react well to having his personal space invaded.

Souness, needless to say, had a face like thunder on him.

Watch the footage here…

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

You might need to buy him a few drinks to keep him sweet tonight, Jamie.

Topics:
Scotland Football
Graeme Souness
Football

