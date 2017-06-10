GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

John Cena.

John Cena says the WWE is doing just fine without him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Cena's career with the WWE seems to have been winding down over the past few years, with the door to Hollywood slowly opening up more and more for the 16-time world champion.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has been on a hiatus from the WWE to promote his new movie "The Wall" as well as to promote the new season of his reality TV series "American Grit." He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 33 earlier this year when he and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

After their win, Cena proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring in front of a jam-packed Orland, Florida crowd, not to mention the millions watching around the world at home, and she said yes. Both Cena and Bella have taken time off since Mania for their respective reasons, however, The Doctor Of Thuganomics" is set to make his WWE return on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live next month.

Article continues below

Recently, Cena did an interview with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV in Miami to promote the new season of "American Grit," and was asked about 'passing the torch' upon his return to the ring. Cena said he doesn't think he needs to pass the torch, as it seems to have already been passed in his absence.

Furthermore, Cena also believes that the WWE has been doing just fine since he's been away from WWE TV (quotes via IWNerd):

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Finn Balor's epic troll to WWE fans after mentioning hated WWE Superstar

Watch: Finn Balor's epic troll to WWE fans after mentioning hated WWE Superstar

Natalya gives shocking prediction for first ever female WWE MITB ladder match

Natalya gives shocking prediction for first ever female WWE MITB ladder match

Chelsea set to complete first summer move with exciting midfielder for £35m [Mail]

Chelsea set to complete first summer move with exciting midfielder for £35m [Mail]

“I think it’s been passed without me. There’s a lot of folks who are currently doing a lot of damage on the roster. The show is thriving in my absence. I think it’s extremely competitive.

"I did win the 16th Championship at the Rumble but I was unfortunate in my first defense at Elimination Chamber and before that I hadn’t really been in the Championship picture for a while.

"I think the company is moving on quite well. I don’t know if there needs to be a formal anointment but they’re really doing well without me”

It's not yet known what Cena's role with the company will be upon his return, but a feud with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal would be quite an interesting angle to take a look at.

What do you think about Cena's comments regarding how the WWE is doing without him on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Finn Balor's epic troll to WWE fans after mentioning hated WWE Superstar

Watch: Finn Balor's epic troll to WWE fans after mentioning hated WWE Superstar

Natalya gives shocking prediction for first ever female WWE MITB ladder match

Natalya gives shocking prediction for first ever female WWE MITB ladder match

Chelsea set to complete first summer move with exciting midfielder for £35m [Mail]

Chelsea set to complete first summer move with exciting midfielder for £35m [Mail]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Former WWE writer: Why key Wyatt Family character may never be seen on TV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again