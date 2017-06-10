John Cena's career with the WWE seems to have been winding down over the past few years, with the door to Hollywood slowly opening up more and more for the 16-time world champion.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has been on a hiatus from the WWE to promote his new movie "The Wall" as well as to promote the new season of his reality TV series "American Grit." He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 33 earlier this year when he and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

After their win, Cena proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring in front of a jam-packed Orland, Florida crowd, not to mention the millions watching around the world at home, and she said yes. Both Cena and Bella have taken time off since Mania for their respective reasons, however, The Doctor Of Thuganomics" is set to make his WWE return on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live next month.

Recently, Cena did an interview with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV in Miami to promote the new season of "American Grit," and was asked about 'passing the torch' upon his return to the ring. Cena said he doesn't think he needs to pass the torch, as it seems to have already been passed in his absence.

Furthermore, Cena also believes that the WWE has been doing just fine since he's been away from WWE TV (quotes via IWNerd):

“I think it’s been passed without me. There’s a lot of folks who are currently doing a lot of damage on the roster. The show is thriving in my absence. I think it’s extremely competitive.

"I did win the 16th Championship at the Rumble but I was unfortunate in my first defense at Elimination Chamber and before that I hadn’t really been in the Championship picture for a while.

"I think the company is moving on quite well. I don’t know if there needs to be a formal anointment but they’re really doing well without me”

It's not yet known what Cena's role with the company will be upon his return, but a feud with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal would be quite an interesting angle to take a look at.

What do you think about Cena's comments regarding how the WWE is doing without him on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

