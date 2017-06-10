Dana White calls Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T

Things between UFC President Dana White and UFC flyweight champ Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson continue to get worse.

The current No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world called the UFC out Monday for 'mistreatment' and 'bullying' after White went off of "Mighty Mouse" for refusing to fight former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for the flyweight title. Johnson went on The MMA Hour and claimed that White also threatened to shut his division down if he didn't fight Dillashaw for the title, sending many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and fighters alike in a rage.

White recently did an interview with TMZ to respond to Johnson's accusations and took a shot below the belt at the 125-pound king.

As far as the pound-for-pound rankings go, White says UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the greatest the sport has today - not Johnson who has a record 10 consecutive title defenses (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Listen, the media claims he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” White said. “I think Conor McGregor is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

"If you look at what that really means, what pound-for-pound means, and Conor doesn’t give a sh*t, he’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. And if Demetrious is the pound-for-pound best guy in the world, then fight T.J. Dillashaw.

"Fight somebody that people will actually care about and be interested in, and there you go.”

As far as Johnson's claims that White threatened to shut down the flyweight division if he refused to fight Dillashaw, the UFC boss says that's a flat out lie:

“That’s not true. We’ve been talking about shutting down the flyweight division for about three years,” White said, laughing.

“I think that’s what he was saying, because he knows that. He knows that we’ve talked about, you know, doing away with that division. It has nothing to do with Demetrious.

“And never once did I threaten him to shut down the division. Did he say that? Yeah, that’s not true. That’s not what happened. I told him that we had been talking about shutting down the division for years. He knows that.”

It remains unclear what will be next for Johnson and his UFC career, but one thing is for certain, the champ seems pretty dead set on not stepping into the Octagon against Dillashaw or any bantamweight for that matter.

