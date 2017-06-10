Madden NFL 18's release comes later this year in the summer so it's time to talk about one of the most exciting new features to the game, Longshot!

For the first time in Madden history, the game will now feature a story mode, offering players a different alternative than the exhibition, ultimate team, and franchise modes already featured in the game.

All taking place with the Frostbite engine, Longshot looks to live up to the success of FIFA's The Journey mode and take players through a whole new different experience they have never witnessed before in a Madden video game.

GiveMeSport recently spoke with Mike Young, the Creative Director for Madden's Longshot mode, and he has told us some of the most exciting things that will take place in the new story mode.

Without further ado, here are 11 things you need to know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new Story Mode.

1. Your name is Devin Wade

Like Alex Hunter in The Journey, players will control a youngster looking to make his name on the world stage and that person is Devin Wade for Madden's Longshot, a quarterback from Texas who is very talented and is looking to become an NFL player.

Devin Wade is portrayed by JR Lemon, who played college football at Stanford University and was briefly part of the Oakland Raiders as well during the team’s 2006 training camp.

2. It will be an origin story

Mike told us that your Longshot journey with Devin will start at a local Regional Combine in Texas hoping to get noticed, and it will end at the 2017 NFL Draft, depending on how successful you were and the choices you made throughout the game.

3. Story will be through the lens of a QB

Unfortunately, in Madden's Longshot, you can only player as a quarterback and no other positions on the football field.

4. Your best friend is Colt Cruise

Like Alex Hunter had Gareth Walker, Devin Wade has Colt Cruise, an undertalented wide receiver who has big dreams of playing in the NFL. Your decision in the game will not only affect if Devin makes it to the NFL, but also Colt as well.

Colt will be played by Scott Porter, who played as Jason Street in the NBC television drama Friday Night Lights. At some point in Longshot as well, Colt does a bit of singing too, so watch out for that!

5. Your father is Mahershala Ali as Cutter Wade

Cutter Wade is Devin's father and he will be played by Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who is most famous for his roles in The Hunger Games series and House of Cards.

Throughout the story mode, Mike has told us to expect some conflict issues between Devin and his father.

6. From PeeWee Football to College Football

There will be several ways which Devin Wade can play football in Madden’s Longshot. From PeeWee Football to College Football and everything in between such as high school, college, pick-up games of 7-on-7 with no pads, and practice as well.

There will be loads of different scenarios where you play as Devin Wade under center, not just in your standard scheduled games.

7. Similar experience to Gruden's QB Camp

Mike describes Longshot like being a similar experience to Gruden's QB Camp, breaking down Devin Wade and his journey to the NFL to see what kind of player he is, depending on your choices.

This has allowed Longshot to be compelling from a story standpoint to make it feel like you’ve been through the training of a quarterback, coming out with a better understanding of the sport and the position, as well as also being more comfortable with playing Madden competitively.

8. No NFL games

Since this is an origin story, you will not play as Devin Wade on your favorite NFL team like FIFA fans were able to play as Alex Hunter as part of their favorite Premier League team. However, to make up for this, Mike promises a story of movie quality, so expect to be entertained!

9. Dan Marino is your mentor

Ever wanted to have one-on-one conversations with a legendary quarterback to try and improve your game? Well, now you can, as Dan Marino will be your mentor. Marino will play a significant role in Longshot and he is one of two confirmed NFL legends in the new story mode. The other?

10. Chad Johnson will play a role too

Mike has told us Chad Johnson will be in Longshot as well, and Devin will have the opportunity to play football with Johnson and he will also be involved in several scenes.

11. Your choices determine if you make it to the NFL

In-game options, dialogue choices, classroom, and loads more will affect how your game finishes and if you will make it to the NFL, making you responsible for the futures of Devin and Colt.

Madden's Longshot Trailer:

