Joe Hart’s reputation reached a new nadir last summer.

At fault for several goals during his England’s ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign, the 30-year-old keeper suffered heavy criticism from fans and the media alike.

He then returned to Manchester City for pre-season training, only to discover the club’s new manager, Pep Guardiola, had deemed him surplus to requirements.

Hart had a clear choice: either stay at the Etihad Stadium and potentially play the odd cup game here and there - or move elsewhere.

He decided, understandably, to move on and ended up signing a surprise loan deal with the Italian club Torino.

Hart made his fair share of mistakes in Italy

Hart wanted to continue playing week-in, week-out and Torino were one of the few top-flight clubs offering him the opportunity to do so.

The Englishman performed reasonably well during his season in Serie A, although his nine months in Italy weren’t entirely blunder-free.

In fact, Hart made a series of mistakes, some of which cost Torino points.

It’s all part and parcel of being a top-level goalkeeper.

Hart criticised after Scotland display

Hart has endured further criticism this evening following his performance for England against Scotland at Hampden Park - and most of it has been over the top.

The City keeper, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium permanently this summer, conceded two free-kicks in the space of three minutes - both scored by the same player, Leigh Griffiths.

Hart's blunder that the ref failed to notice

Hart also made another mistake midway through the first half - although it went unnoticed by most.

Even the referee failed to spot it.

Watch the footage here…

Spot the mistake?

Hart picked the ball up when it was one of his teammates who passed it back to him.

This should have resulted in an indirect free-kick inside the England penalty area for Scotland - but Hart’s moment of madness went unpunished.

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Kane spares Hart's blushes

Hart’s blushes were spared at the death by Harry Kane, who netted a 93rd-minute equaliser with a close-range volley.

Hart on the free-kicks he conceded

After the match, Hart was asked whether he should have saved the free-kicks - and here’s what he had to say…

