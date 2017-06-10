GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho will acquire his first summer signing on Wednesday.

Twitter reacts as Manchester United announce first summer signing

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho faces another massive transfer window in his second summer at Manchester United, following on from last season's world-record £89 million arrival of Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese's first season at Old Trafford ended on a high note - securing Champions League football after winning the Europa League final and their EFL Cup success back in February - despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.

And United are set to heavily back the Portuguese boss once again this summer with a transfer war chest that will give the 54-year-old every chance of bringing in the necessary additions to mount a strong title challenge next campaign.

Mourinho had already been dealt a huge blow when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld, meaning the purchase of number one target Antoine Griezmann would not be possible given the fact that the Spanish outfit will be unable to bring in a replacement.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's confirmed departure from the Red Devils was also another reminder for Mourinho that he is in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements, with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata heavily linked with Old Trafford.

Article continues below

However, for all of United's needs at front end of the field, it's at the back where United are set to confirm their first major summer on Wednesday, it's expected.

Defender Michael Keane has been tipped for a return to the club, having proven himself in the top flight with Burnley, but the chances of a return have been somewhat dampened after the news United revealed on Saturday evening.

Red Devils reveal first summer signing

United announced via Twitter that they have reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of 22-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, for a fee believed to be £30.7 million.

The deal is expected to be sealed on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Sweden face Norway, with Lindelof to fly to Manchester in order to finalise the move.

SSC Napoli v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League

It will be a major coup for Mourinho, who had tried to sign the youngster back in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Fans delighted with signing announcement

And United fans appear to be delighted that their long-term target is set to finally pull on a Red Devils shirt.

Topics:
David de Gea
Chris Smalling
Marcus Rashford
Football
Paul Pogba

