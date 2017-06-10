Most WWE fans know what the company's booking plan for next year's WrestleMania, as it focuses around their main man, Roman Reigns.

Right now, WWE's booking plan is to have The Big Dog go up against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship on the grandest stage of sports entertainment, but as you could expect, not everyone is behind that idea.

Between now and then, The Beast is expected to put his title on the line against several opponents between now and WrestleMania next year, starting off with Samoa Joe at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view next month.

However, WWE legend Edge believes the company should have gone with The Destroyer vs The Beast at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, rather than having Reigns vs Lesnar on the show.

Edge said on a recent episode of Pod Of Awesomeness, according to Still Real to Us: “You want my take? Here’s my take. Ok, I’m assuming that they wanna go Reigns and Brock at WrestleMania — I personally would have gone Brock and Joe at WrestleMania because it’s different. It is fresh, it is believable.

"You have this 300 pound Samoan you know, beast and then The Beast Incarnate. So I don’t know — I think that to me it would have been a fun match to get at WrestleMania and I think people would have been excited to see that too.”

The only problem now is that Lesnar vs Joe is only expected to be a one-and-done feud, with The Beast moving on to a SummerSlam feud with Braun Strowman, and then going on to face Finn Balor and Seth Rollins before finally facing Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

However, as they say when it comes to the WWE, never say never. Something could happen which could force the company to go longer with the Joe vs Lesnar feud and into another creative direction than what they originally had planned.

Nevertheless, WWE fans know The Destroyer is a main event quality superstar after his work in NXT and other promotions outside of the company, so hopefully, he will be in the main event spotlight more often in the future as he more than deserves it.

