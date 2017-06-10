Nike reveal stylish new boots exclusive to Cristiano Ronaldo

Just when you thought Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't amaze us anymore the Real Madrid legend inspires his club to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Indeed, it's the first campaign since the 2009/10 season that Ronaldo has failed to score over 50 goals in all competitions for Real. But that hasn't dented his achievements in another incredible season.

The Portugal forward has still netted 42 goals in 46 appearances, while also becoming the first player to reach 100 goals in the Champions League back in April.

It's fair to say that we should never be surprised by the height of the 32-year-old's achievements and, although age is not on his side, the Portuguese's determination to continually get better is bound to produce further broken records and silverware.

It never fails to amaze when all of his 26 pieces silverware at both club and international level are considered. And for most of those successes, Ronaldo has played an instrumental part.

No matter what the global football icon achieves for the remainder of his glamorous career, his status as arguably the best player of all time will not be damaged and it's hard to see that changing.

It's no wonder that the world's biggest sports brand, Nike, have wanted to work with the Portuguese from a young age and helped the former Manchester United star to add further seven-figure earnings to his already bulging wage package at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nike release exclusive Ronaldo boots

Real's all-time top scorer has been honoured by Nike with an exclusive pair of boots that will not be made available in store with a special one-off edition that the Portuguese is expected to don over the coming months.

Indeed, taking a look at the red and gold design with his 'CR7' branding, Nike could make a considerable fortune by making the boots available to customers.

However, honouring one of their most valuable sporting figures was clearly the focus in this instance - although many fans will be gutted they won't be able to get their hands on a pair themselves.

For a man with so much style, Ronaldo will undoubtedly love the design and this exclusive pair of footwear to generate plenty of goals.

The Portuguese had previously released a series of boots alongside Nike which detailed different 'chapters' in his coveted career which began back in November 2015.

And it's fair to suspect Ronaldo's long-term relationship with the US sports brand will continue long after his career, begrudgingly, comes to end.

