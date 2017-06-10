GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle reveals his favourite WWE feud of all-time

Kurt Angle is one of the most loved WWE superstars of all time so when fans heard earlier this year that he would be returning to the company, they were delighted.

Angle returned to the WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in April, before returning to WWE programming the Monday after to be the general manager of Monday Night RAW by the appointment of Vince McMahon, replacing Mick Foley.

The Olympic Hero was a big part of WWE during the highest point of the company's history, the Attitude Era. Here, Angle was a key player and took part in several big feuds that helped change the promotion forever.

Answering fan's questions during a recent Facebook Q&A, Angle revealed which was his favourite feud he has ever had as a superstar. He said he enjoyed his time with John Cena, but it didn't go on for long enough, which is why his favourite feud is with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Olympic Gold Medalist said: "Cena was great, but not long enough. Lesnar was the one I had chemistry with, but the Angle/Austin feud proved I was a main player in the WWE."

Angle's feud with Stone Cold took place in the early 2000s during The Invasion angle, with the two having a rivalry from SummerSlam 2001 until October that same year over the WWF Championship, helping to elevate Angle into the main event picture.

During that time though, The Olympic Hero and The Texas Rattlesnake were involved in some of the most memorable backstage segments in WWE history.

These segments showed WWE fans that Angle was more than just a wrestler and could actually deliver good segments, truly establishing himself as one of the best superstars the company has ever seen.

That's not to say his time with John Cena wasn't good either. Angle's feud with The Leader of the Cenation helped establish Cena onto the main event stage and produce one of the most successful WWE superstars the company has ever seen.

It was a great feud, but not as good as Angle vs Stone Cold because it simply didn't last long enough.

There's now even rumors of possibly Angle finally returning to the WWE ring for another match, possibly against Triple H at SummerSlam later this year, so the end of great feuds involving The Olympic Hero hasn't arrived yet, which is great news for WWE fans.

What is your favourite WWE feud involving Kurt Angle?

Topics:
John Cena
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Kurt Angle
WWE

