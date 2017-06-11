GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Watch: Aaron Judge smashes hardest-hit home run ever recorded

On Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded the hardest-hit ball of the 2017 MLB season when he smacked a single that traveled 119.8 miles per hour off his powerful bat, as recorded by the Statcast exit velocity system.

Just two days later, he one-upped himself.

In the first inning of Saturday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles, the massive right fielder smacked a home run that not only put his team on the board first, but also broke a record in the process.

Beating out Giancarlo Stanton’s 120.3 mile per hour single from May 12, 2015, Judge’s solo home run on Saturday featured an exit velocity of 121.1 miles per hour to become the hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era.

Check out the 382-foot blast below and keep an eye on how quickly the ball traveled from his bat to the stands:

As you saw above, the ball didn’t take much time to get over the wall and into the second deck.

While the ball hugged just inside the left field foul pole, it was an indication of Judge's ability to pull an inside pitch that was meant to jam him.

It was Judge’s 19th homer of the season and the Yankees capitalized off of the massive blast, scoring a total of six runs on two outs in the bottom of the first as they continued to ride the momentum. 

Incredibly, Judge now owns the four hardest-hit balls (recorded by Statcast) in the 2017 season. When considering the fact that there are also a handful of power-hitting stars across the league, that might be the most incredible stat of all.

Already recognized as one of the game’s most prolific power hitters for his breakout start to the year, Judge is simply seeing and hitting the ball better than anyone else in the sport, and the exit velocity numbers prove it.

Judge ended up going 3-for-4 with a single and double in addition to his homer with three RBIs en route to a 16-3 blowout victory for the Yankees on Saturday. He is now batting .332 with an MLB-leading 19 homers and 44 RBIs as continues his MVP-type rookie season.

While Derek Jeter’s void has been obvious over the past couple of seasons, the emergence of Judge this season has been a very pleasant sight for Yankees fans, who have to be excited about the direction of the franchise and the plethora of young talent that will come through the Bronx over the next few seasons.

