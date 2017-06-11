In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent with tweet

Football News
Landing a high-profile player in free agency can vastly improve an NFL team’s Super Bowl chances.

In today’s day and age, players are now taking to various forms of social media to openly recruit other athletes.

Last week, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy went after former teammate and current free agent Jeremy Maclin on Instagram, thus making the public wonder if a reunion could actually occur.

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted at a current free agent, and surprisingly, it was a cornerback.

You definitely know his name, too.

Here’s the tweet and his idea of a recruiting pitch:

Since safety Barry Church and cornerback Morris Claiborne both left in free agency, the Cowboys have had to re-think their strategy when it comes to what their secondary might look like this year and moving forward. As a result, they signed Nolan Carroll in free agency and also drafted three cornerbacks (Chidobe Aquzie in the second round, Jourdan Lewis in the third and Marquez White in the sixth) in this year's draft. Veteran Orlando Scandrick is also on the roster along with second-year corner Anthony Brown.

Darrelle Revis is certainly past his prime, but it’s easy to see why a veteran wideout like Bryant would be more comfortable watching a former All-Pro talent on the field rather than a slew of rookies. Also, Revis would likely be up to the challenge of taking on Bryant in practices.

According to STATS, the 31-year-old Revis allowed 23 receptions on 37 targets for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had just one interception and five pass breakups as well.

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Via Nick Shook of NFL.com, Dallas had the best defensive unit in terms of limiting yardage as the Cowboys ranked first in the NFL in yards per game allowed, but they were 26th in the league in pass defense. 

Therefore, losing two key pieces and potentially replacing them with inexperienced rookies might not bode well for the reigning NFC East champions. 

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk pointed out that the Cowboys have nearly $17 million in cap space, but are mainly focused on extending All-Pro right guard Zack Martin’s contract. Therefore, unless Revis would be willing to take a major pay cut based on his standards, it seems as though seeing him in a Cowboys uniform would be unrealistic at this point.

But, if he does end up on "America's Team", Dez should get some credit.

