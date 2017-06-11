GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to LA Galaxy.

LA Galaxy respond to reports they’re set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Football News
Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the week after one successful season at the club, leaving the veteran Swedish striker's future in question.

The 35-year-old has previously played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. But his next move is up in the air.

Ibrahimovic is expected to be out of action until some way into 2018, having suffered cruciate knee-ligament damaged against Anderlecht in United's Europa League quarter-final second leg back in April.

It was a major blow to Jose Mourinho, who was relying on the club's key man to ensure they lifted the Europa League and earned their passage into next season's Champions League.

However, they had to do it without the former Sweden international and have subsequently decided against extending his contract by a further year, as was outlined as an option in the original deal.

Where Ibrahimovic heads next is in question, after the striker vowed to "come back even stronger" from a serious injury so late in his career, and a move to the MLS had been mooted.

Report claims Galaxy close to Ibra deal

Marca had reported that LA Galaxy were closing in on the legendary striker's services after the Red Devils had confirmed his departure.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

It was news that seemed logical, considering the 2018 MLS season doesn't begin until March - giving the former Paris Saint-Germain striker time to fully recover from his horrific injury.

But LA Galaxy have reportedly knocked back suggestions the club are close to bringing Ibrahimovic to the States which would see him follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka and David Villa.

'Inaccurate' rumours quashed by club

A Galaxy source reportedly revealed that rumours linking them with Ibrahimovic were "inaccurate" and that they are not currently pursuing the crocked Swede.

Understandably, the Red Devils were unwilling to keep Ibrahimovic on their wage bill as he remains out of action until at least midway through next campaign. But that now represents a big issue for the striker.

With himself now resigned to the treatment table until into the new year, his options will be limited and there could be the real possibility of being without a club when the new campaign kicks off.

Manchester United v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Ibrahimovic is not the only one dealt a big setback, however, with Mourinho now without last season's top scorer and a move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann off the cards.

Rojiblancos' transfer ban has stopped United's pursuit of their number one target, and are now looking across the Spanish capital to Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

