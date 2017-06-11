Fernando Torres has made a decision over his Atletico Madrid future

Fernando Torres may have played his football in Spain, England and Italy, but it's at Atletico Madrid where the striker will have the fondest memories when he one day hangs up his boots.

The 33-year-old has spent close to nine years at his boyhood club across two spells at the club, having left the Spanish outfit for Liverpool back in 2007.

And, undoubtedly, when the Spain international was represented with the opportunity to join Atletico on loan from his club at the time, AC Milan, it was a decision that was made easily.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Torres' only success with the Rojiblancos may have come in the form of the Spanish second division title way back in 2001, but there is a clear bond between the frontman and the club.

The Spaniard lost form during his latter years in the Premier League and his eventual return to his native Spain represented an upturn in form and the club are keen to retain their striker.

Article continues below

Torres' contract expires this summer and Atletico are hoping their iconic figure will remain with them next season as they make the move to their new Estadio Wanda Metropolitano home.

Rojiblancos eager to retain Torres

The club and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the news that Torres will extend his deal by a further year, while the player's representatives and the club are confident negotiations will be a smooth process.

However, talks between the two parties are yet to begin - despite the striker's contract situation being a matter of much significance to the club - as Atletico try to resolve the issues of their transfer ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their decision on Atletico Madrid's transfer ban, meaning they can't enter the transfer market until January, while Torres' services are increasingly in demand.

Striker to snub big offers elsewhere?

Antoine Griezmann's anticipated move to Manchester United is off the cards for now at least, while reaching an agreement with Torres will be much needed as they can't seek other attacking reinforcements.

But any fears that Torres could be lured away by big offers in Mexico, Chinese side Hengfeng Zhicheng or Besiktas are non-existent, according to Marca.

It's understood no such offers have turned the veteran striker's head, and Torres will seek a contract renewal with Atletico ahead of considering any alternative offers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms