Football

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal considering huge offer for Real Madrid star

Arsene Wenger has been quick to secure his first piece of transfer activity since extending his Arsenal tenure for another two years at the end of last season.

Bosnian left-back Saed Kolasinac is set to become the Gunners’ first summer signing when his contract with Schalke expires at the end of the month.

The 23-year-old is a handy acquisition – especially for free – but his arrival must be the first of several if Wenger is to regain the backing of the most disgruntled Arsenal fans.

It remains highly uncertain whether the Frenchman will have Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at his disposal next season, and either of their departures would leave a huge void in his squad.

Losing either star could be a critical blow to Wenger during a time when many expect him to make good on his reward of a new contract with a world-class summer signing.

However, the Arsenal boss of 21 years doesn't boast the best track record in this regard.

Wenger is all too familiar with failing to land his top transfer targets, and without Champions League football to help lure players to north London, his efforts could well fall short again this summer.

But with much of his legacy riding on the next two campaigns, the 67-year-old seems to be aiming high in the transfer market.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The Mirror reports Wenger is plotting a move for James Rodriguez with Real Madrid willing to consider offers around the £50 million mark.

The Colombian has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and didn’t even make the bench for the Champions League final against Juventus last weekend.

Rather than fighting his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans, James is thought to be eager to secure regular minutes elsewhere ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The 25-year-old – who joined Madrid from Monaco for roughly £75 million in July 2014 – would surely relish the opportunity to rekindle his career.

Arsenal could certainly afford James a starting role – but the incentive of Champions League football offered by other interested parties – namely Manchester United and potentially Liverpool – could prove decisive.

Should Arsenal spend £50 million on James Rodriguez? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

