Nobody likes to remember that Usain Bolt will retire from sprinting after the World Championships in August.

The 30-year-old - the fastest man in history - will call it a day when he attempts to retain his crown in London.

Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals during his career in a time when athletics is plagued by drug cheats. Indeed, he would have nine Olympic golds if not for Nesta Carter, his teammate when the Jamaican’s won the 4x100 metres at the 2008 Games, later testing positive for a banned substance and causing Bolt to lose a medal.

The sprinter ran his final 100m race in Jamaica on Saturday night in front of 30,000 fans in Kingston.

Bolt, of course, emerged victorious. He clocked 10.03 seconds to win the ‘Salute a Legend’ race before kissing the finishing line and flashing his signature ‘lightning bolt’ pose.

The Jamaican has competed in the Olympics and the World Championships. Yet he insisted after the race that he’d never felt more nervous on the blocks.

"The run, it was just OK. I must say it was OK. I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100m," he said, via BBC Sport.

Check out Bolt’s race below.

Watch: Usain Bolt wins his final 100m race in Jamaica

Bolt was pleased to have “put on a show for the crowd” and continued to thank his adoring fans after the race.

"I'm thankful for the support over the years,” he continued.

"Just the atmosphere and the people, the support they came out and gave me, it was really nerve-racking.

"I never expected this, I knew it was going to be big, the stadium was ram-packed so thank you guys for coming out and supporting me."

Bolt's tweet

Bolt: 'I'll try my best even when I've hung up my spikes'

Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, and International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe both came out to watch Bolt in his last race in his home country.

“It's big to see everybody that turned out. It shows that what I've done for the sport is a big deal to them and they really appreciate it," Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record holder, added.

"So thank you and it was my honour to put the sport of track and field at the top and to continue to dominate.

"I'll try my best even when I've hung up my spikes, to really continue to push track and field in any way possible."

It’s sad to think that the end is very nearly here.

