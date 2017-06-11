Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record on Premier League star

Pep Guardiola has wasted no time in improving his Manchester City squad following the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign.

City have already announced the arrivals of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco and Ederson from Benfica. Guardiola has sent a statement of intent to City’s rivals.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have agreed a £31 million deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof and Arsenal snapped up left-back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

Article continues below

The Premier League’s best are already making moves.

Liverpool, however, have signed a 16-year-old who will join Steven Gerrard’s Under-18s and Dominic Solanke, a youngster who remains unproven at the highest level.

Article continues below

Liverpool fans will hope that Solanke can continue the impressive form he has shown for England at the Under-20 World Cup. The 19-year-old has scored four goals, helping Paul Simpson’s Young Lions reach the final.

But Liverpool will need more if they are to compete for the Premier League title.

Van Dijk move broke down

A move for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk has already fallen through and the club’s owners seem unwilling to meet the price tag Roma have put on Mohamed Salah.

Klopp predicted a slow start to the transfer window - and that’s just what has happened.

"I wish tomorrow (to have signings completed) but unfortunately that's not really likely,” he said last month, per Sky Sports.

"The best scenario is that you have them for the start of pre-season but I'm not sure if it will happen this time. It's different with all different players so we will see.

"That's not a big problem because we all know if they are fit and healthy we have a really strong squad and that means we could start with this squad.

"But that doesn't mean that I would prefer this, I would love to have them in as soon as possible."

Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record

Klopp could be about to spring into action in a big way.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the German is ready to smash Liverpool’s transfer record in an attempt to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly close to signing a new £100,000-a-week contract at the Emirates Stadium, but Klopp is ready to hijack that contract extension.

And he’s prepared to pay £40m in order to make it happen.

That would exceed the £35m Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Andy Carroll in 2011.

How Klopp will convince the Ox

Klopp will use the offer of Champions League football to convince the Ox to leave Arsenal. He’s already willing to play him in his preferred central role.

The 23-year-old has been deployed at wing back in the 3-5-2 system that Arsene Wenger used towards the end of the season.

Klopp clearly thinks that he can get more out of the former Southampton man.

Is Oxlade-Chamberlain worth £40m? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms