Video shows just how good Sergio Ramos has been in last three UCL finals

Love him or loathe him, Sergio Ramos is right up there with some of the best defenders in the world.

The Real Madrid star is usually never too far away from the headlines but the consistency he has shown at the Bernabeu over the last five seasons has been remarkable.

Particularly on the big occasions, Ramos is often as important as Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid's chances of success.

Now one of the more experienced members in Zinedine Zidane's dressing room, naturally he is expected to step up in those huge matches but more often than not, the 31-year-old delivers.

Take Champions League finals, for example.

Los Blancos secured their third Champions League triumph in four years by beating Juventus in Cardiff last week - a game which saw their captain put in another formidable performance.

The centre-back also made a telling contribution in the Spanish giants' previous two finals against Atletico Madrid.

In 2014, Atletico were on the verge of a historic win until Ramos popped up in the 93rd minute to equalise and take the game into extra-time.

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Two years later, he found the back of the net again, although on that occasion it was the game's opening goal.

Nevertheless, a lot of his best work actually goes unnoticed, until now.

A video of his defensive performance in each of Madrid's three most recent UCL finals has emerged and it is mightily impressive.

As you can see below, the way the Madrid captain reads the game is incredible.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Ramos always looks one step ahead of everyone else - he knows exactly where the ball is going to go even before the pass has been made.

The Spanish international is also equally exceptional in 1v1 battles.

In the Juventus final, Gonzalo Higuain was ridiculed for his impact on proceedings but as the video shows, Ramos did not give him a sniff.

The dramatic way he appeared to get Juan Cuadrado sent off in the second half actually overshadowed the awesome sliding tackle he put in just seconds before.

There's just something about Champions League finals that brings out the best of Ramos.

