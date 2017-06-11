Of all the outrageous things that LaVar Ball has said since he stepped into the media spotlight, this might be the most ridiculous.

LaVar Ball is in the media spotlight as he is the father of promising draft prospect Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a top draft pick in the NBA draft later this year.

LaVar appears to have been making a lot of major decisions for Lonzo, or at least being a major part of any choices his son makes. He has been the one to announce Lonzo was signing with the Big Baller Brand and not with the likes of Nike or Adidas, saying his son is better than Steph Curry, and that he would only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, out of all the things which LaVar has said, his recent comments about Michael Jordan might top the lot.

Speaking in a recent interview with Jeff Goodman of ESPN, LaVar said that if he and the Chicago Bulls legend ever managed to play a game of one-on-one, the scoreline would be 13-2, with Jordan being the one only getting two points.

Ball said: "13-2, he got two -- and only reason I give him two is cause he's Jordan. He's too little, too little to guard me."

That's right, you read that correctly, an NBA legend with five MVP awards, six NBA titles, and 14 All-Star appearances would lose 13-2 in a one-on-one game against LaVar Ball, who never even played in the NBA.

This isn't the only time LaVar has said he could beat Jordan, as he said back in March to USA Today: "I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left.

“He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

The comments of Jordan being too small are strange as well, considering LaVar is the same size as the Bulls legend at 6'6". From the looks of things, this probably isn't the last time we'll hear about this one-on-one battle.