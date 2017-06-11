Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LaVar Ball.

LaVar Ball says he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Of all the outrageous things that LaVar Ball has said since he stepped into the media spotlight, this might be the most ridiculous.

LaVar Ball is in the media spotlight as he is the father of promising draft prospect Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a top draft pick in the NBA draft later this year.

LaVar appears to have been making a lot of major decisions for Lonzo, or at least being a major part of any choices his son makes. He has been the one to announce Lonzo was signing with the Big Baller Brand and not with the likes of Nike or Adidas, saying his son is better than Steph Curry, and that he would only work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

However, out of all the things which LaVar has said, his recent comments about Michael Jordan might top the lot. 

Speaking in a recent interview with Jeff Goodman of ESPN, LaVar said that if he and the Chicago Bulls legend ever managed to play a game of one-on-one, the scoreline would be 13-2, with Jordan being the one only getting two points. 

Ball said: "13-2, he got two -- and only reason I give him two is cause he's Jordan. He's too little, too little to guard me."

Duke v North Carolina

That's right, you read that correctly, an NBA legend with five MVP awards, six NBA titles, and 14 All-Star appearances would lose 13-2 in a one-on-one game against LaVar Ball, who never even played in the NBA.

This isn't the only time LaVar has said he could beat Jordan, as he said back in March to USA Today: "I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left.

“He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

The comments of Jordan being too small are strange as well, considering LaVar is the same size as the Bulls legend at 6'6". From the looks of things, this probably isn't the last time we'll hear about this one-on-one battle.

Topics:
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference

Trending Stories

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again