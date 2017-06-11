Referee uses Video Assistant Referee to award Venezuela penalty - England then save it

England have won the Under-20 World Cup after beating Venezuela 1-0 in an enthralling final in South Korea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal as Paul Simpson’s side did what no other England side has done since 1966 by becoming world champions.

It was a brilliant game, especially in the second half with Venezuela desperately searching an equaliser.

Indeed, the sight of Venezuela’s goalkeeper attempting a shot in the 91st minute was exceptional.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin’s goal in the 35th minute was enough to see the Young Lions lift the trophy. He coolly slotted home after seeing his first shot saved.

VAR helped to decide the game

The game’s biggest talking point came in 73rd minute.

Venezuela, who had begun to exert heavy pressure on England’s goal, received a penalty when Kyle Walker-Peters fouled Adalberto Penaranda inside the penalty area.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers wasted no time in pointing to the spot. However, after some protestations from England’s players, he decided to consult the Video Assistant Referee - VAR - to clarify the decision.

Watch: How VAR was used in U20 World Cup final

The success of VAR at this tournament could go a long way in determining whether the technology will be used in all major leagues.

And, upon a brief consultation with the VAR, Kuipers didn’t change his mind and the penalty stood.

Penaranda stepped up and struck the ball down the middle. England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman went to his right but managed to get a hand to the ball and keep it out, before it was cleared.

That’s how you become a national hero, Freddie.

First trophy since 1966

England managed to hold on for their first World Cup win at any age level since 1966.

There’s a genuine belief that some of Paul Simpson’s will break through at their respective clubs.

Dominic Solanke, who scored four goals in the tournament, has been signed by Liverpool and Calvert-Lewin looks a real talent.

But, as we’ve seen over the years, it’s very difficult for any young English talent to get an opportunity in the Premier League.

