GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

England.

Referee uses Video Assistant Referee to award Venezuela penalty - England then save it

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England have won the Under-20 World Cup after beating Venezuela 1-0 in an enthralling final in South Korea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal as Paul Simpson’s side did what no other England side has done since 1966 by becoming world champions.

It was a brilliant game, especially in the second half with Venezuela desperately searching an equaliser.

Article continues below

Indeed, the sight of Venezuela’s goalkeeper attempting a shot in the 91st minute was exceptional.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin’s goal in the 35th minute was enough to see the Young Lions lift the trophy. He coolly slotted home after seeing his first shot saved.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

VAR helped to decide the game

The game’s biggest talking point came in 73rd minute.

Venezuela, who had begun to exert heavy pressure on England’s goal, received a penalty when Kyle Walker-Peters fouled Adalberto Penaranda inside the penalty area.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers wasted no time in pointing to the spot. However, after some protestations from England’s players, he decided to consult the Video Assistant Referee - VAR - to clarify the decision.

Watch: How VAR was used in U20 World Cup final

The success of VAR at this tournament could go a long way in determining whether the technology will be used in all major leagues.

And, upon a brief consultation with the VAR, Kuipers didn’t change his mind and the penalty stood.

Penaranda stepped up and struck the ball down the middle. England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman went to his right but managed to get a hand to the ball and keep it out, before it was cleared.

That’s how you become a national hero, Freddie.

First trophy since 1966

England managed to hold on for their first World Cup win at any age level since 1966.

There’s a genuine belief that some of Paul Simpson’s will break through at their respective clubs.

Dominic Solanke, who scored four goals in the tournament, has been signed by Liverpool and Calvert-Lewin looks a real talent.

But, as we’ve seen over the years, it’s very difficult for any young English talent to get an opportunity in the Premier League.

FBL-U20-WC-2017-ITA-ENG

What do you make of VAR? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Manchester United
Liverpool
Arsenal
World Cup

Trending Stories

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again