Serge Gnabry has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the German champions following his departure from Werder Bremen.

Gnabry’s move has left many Arsenal fans wondering why he wasn’t given a chance by Arsene Wenger.

If he’s good enough for Bayern, surely he’s good enough for Arsenal.

Gnabry, who scored 11 goals for Bremen last season, expressed his delight after sealing the move.

“Proud to become part of this club 🔴⚪,” he tweeted.

The forward also told Bayern’s website, per ESPN: “It's a great honour to become part of FC Bayern. It's going to be an exciting time and one that I'm very much looking forward to," he told Bayern's official website.

The thought of Gnabry on one flank and Kingsley Coman on the other is simply terrifying.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We're pleased that in Serge Gnabry another young German international is coming to FC Bayern. Serge has developed a lot at Bremen."

From West Brom to Bayern

So Gnabry’s career has followed a rather unusual pattern. You’ll be hard pushed to find a player who has gone from a loan spell at West Brom to signing for Bayern Munich in two years.

It remains to be seen whether Wenger will live to regret Gnabry’s departure from north London. But the Frenchman insists he wanted to keep the Germany international at the club.

"We didn't want to get rid of Gnabry,” Wenger said, per ESPN. “We wanted to keep him.

“But he was in the last year of his contract. We were close to extending his contract, but finally he changed his mind and went to Werder Bremen.”

Gnabry's tweet from 2012 now looks hilarious

As soon as Bayern announced the signing of Gnabry, fans immediately began to bring up a tweet the youngster posted in 2012.

It was getting so much attention that Gnabry has actually deleted it.

“Watching Bayern v Dortmund with my german teammates #comeondortmund,” he wrote on April 11, 2012.

How awkward.

Borussia Dortmund are, of course, Bayern’s fierce rivals. Good luck explaining that one, Serge.

Gnabry would have been pleased to watch Dortmund defeat the Bavarians 1-0 thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s goal.

