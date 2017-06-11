GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gnabry.

Serge Gnabry's tweet from 2012 looks awkward after Bayern Munich signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Serge Gnabry has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the German champions following his departure from Werder Bremen.

Gnabry’s move has left many Arsenal fans wondering why he wasn’t given a chance by Arsene Wenger.

Article continues below

If he’s good enough for Bayern, surely he’s good enough for Arsenal.

Gnabry, who scored 11 goals for Bremen last season, expressed his delight after sealing the move.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

“Proud to become part of this club 🔴⚪,” he tweeted.

The forward also told Bayern’s website, per ESPN: “It's a great honour to become part of FC Bayern. It's going to be an exciting time and one that I'm very much looking forward to," he told Bayern's official website.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BREMEN-MUNICH

The thought of Gnabry on one flank and Kingsley Coman on the other is simply terrifying.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We're pleased that in Serge Gnabry another young German international is coming to FC Bayern. Serge has developed a lot at Bremen."

From West Brom to Bayern

So Gnabry’s career has followed a rather unusual pattern. You’ll be hard pushed to find a player who has gone from a loan spell at West Brom to signing for Bayern Munich in two years.

It remains to be seen whether Wenger will live to regret Gnabry’s departure from north London. But the Frenchman insists he wanted to keep the Germany international at the club.

"We didn't want to get rid of Gnabry,” Wenger said, per ESPN. “We wanted to keep him.

“But he was in the last year of his contract. We were close to extending his contract, but finally he changed his mind and went to Werder Bremen.”

Gnabry's tweet from 2012 now looks hilarious

As soon as Bayern announced the signing of Gnabry, fans immediately began to bring up a tweet the youngster posted in 2012.

It was getting so much attention that Gnabry has actually deleted it.

“Watching Bayern v Dortmund with my german teammates #comeondortmund,” he wrote on April 11, 2012.

p1bibi3apo1mhg10ni1etq1ame1nff9.jpg

How awkward.

Borussia Dortmund are, of course, Bayern’s fierce rivals. Good luck explaining that one, Serge.

Gnabry would have been pleased to watch Dortmund defeat the Bavarians 1-0 thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s goal.

Is Serge Gnabry good enough for Bayern Munich? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
West Bromwich Albion
Thomas Muller
Football
Premier League
Manuel Neuer
Arsenal
Germany Football
Serge Gnabry

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again