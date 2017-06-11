GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

What Jose Mourinho told Morata about potential Man Utd move over the phone

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Up until last night, most Manchester United fans were half expecting Alvaro Morata to become the club's first major signing of the summer.

Following a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu, the Real Madrid striker has reportedly agreed in principle to move to Old Trafford.

It now looks like the deal to bring to Victor Lindelof to Manchester may get over the line first but that doesn't mean the Morata move isn't necessarily making any progress in the meantime.

Article continues below

The Spanish striker only rejoined Madrid twelve months ago but spent most of the campaign playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema and is, therefore, seeking more regular action.

Jose Mourinho is more than willing to grant that request to fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the Theatre of Dreams.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

And according to Marca, the United boss has already had two phone conversations with his potential new striker.

Understandably reluctant to have another season like 2016/17, Morata has sought assurances he will be the main man at whichever club he decides to join.

Mourinho, who actually gave Morata his debut at Madrid, has responded by reportedly telling him: "Come to me, you will be important."

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Those six words were probably just what Morata wanted to hear and could have just given Man United the edge in the race for his signature.

Mourinho also revealed to the Spaniard that his first target was to win the Premier League, with a longer term ambition of building a side capable of winning the Champions League.

As well as that conversation, Morata has also spoken to the Red Devils' current Spanish contingent and has apparently received glowing reviews about life at United from David de Gea and Ander Herrera.

Spain v Colombia - International Friendly

The fee to secure Morata's services is rumoured to be in the region of €70 million, although Madrid could hold out for even more.

With Wayne Rooney's future in doubt, there is also a possibility Morata could be joined by another forward to rival Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial next season.

Andrea Belotti is the name currently being thrown around and the 26-goal striker would certainly provide serious competition for Morata and co. in United's starting XI.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Football

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again