What Jose Mourinho told Morata about potential Man Utd move over the phone

Up until last night, most Manchester United fans were half expecting Alvaro Morata to become the club's first major signing of the summer.

Following a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu, the Real Madrid striker has reportedly agreed in principle to move to Old Trafford.

It now looks like the deal to bring to Victor Lindelof to Manchester may get over the line first but that doesn't mean the Morata move isn't necessarily making any progress in the meantime.

Article continues below

The Spanish striker only rejoined Madrid twelve months ago but spent most of the campaign playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema and is, therefore, seeking more regular action.

Jose Mourinho is more than willing to grant that request to fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the Theatre of Dreams.

Article continues below

And according to Marca, the United boss has already had two phone conversations with his potential new striker.

Understandably reluctant to have another season like 2016/17, Morata has sought assurances he will be the main man at whichever club he decides to join.

Mourinho, who actually gave Morata his debut at Madrid, has responded by reportedly telling him: "Come to me, you will be important."

Those six words were probably just what Morata wanted to hear and could have just given Man United the edge in the race for his signature.

Mourinho also revealed to the Spaniard that his first target was to win the Premier League, with a longer term ambition of building a side capable of winning the Champions League.

As well as that conversation, Morata has also spoken to the Red Devils' current Spanish contingent and has apparently received glowing reviews about life at United from David de Gea and Ander Herrera.

The fee to secure Morata's services is rumoured to be in the region of €70 million, although Madrid could hold out for even more.

With Wayne Rooney's future in doubt, there is also a possibility Morata could be joined by another forward to rival Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial next season.

Andrea Belotti is the name currently being thrown around and the 26-goal striker would certainly provide serious competition for Morata and co. in United's starting XI.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms