We finally have our number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship after Samoa Joe emerged victorious in the Fatal Five-Way match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The two-time NXT champion choked out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring in a star-studded match also featuring Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

TITLE MATCH

As expected, there were doubts on how legitimate Joe could look heading into the new Great Balls of Fire event as the WWE didn’t do him any favours by having him lose several singles matches prior to the event last Sunday.

However, things turned up a notch earlier this week on Monday Night RAW when The Destroyer locked Paul Heyman in the vicious Coquina Clutch after an entertaining off the microphone conversation – sending a clear message to The Beast Incarnate.

We already know the champion will return on RAW next week, and it’ll be a great sight to see him and Joe coming face to face for the first time in history, but it’s now been revealed how else the company plans on using him heading into the next RAW-exclusive event.

One of the biggest criticisms WWE faced from fans when Lesnar dethroned Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal title was that they took the gold off one part-timer for another – and we haven’t seen Lesnar on-screen since the night after ‘Mania, while Joe is actually his very first title defence.

According to Ringside News, WWE is now planning on having Lesnar appear on every single RAW in the build-up to Great Balls of Fire.

SCHEDULE

This is perhaps WWE’s way of combating the criticism from fans, as we haven’t really seen Lesnar appear on consecutive shows to promote a match – he didn’t even do that in the run-in to his contests against Goldberg so the company is ensuring this is a big deal and fans will realise that.

With Great Balls of Fire taking place on July 9, that means fans are in for a treat with Lesnar set to feature on four episodes of RAW in order to promote his match against Samoa Joe.

If this is the case, then fans will see him appear in Lafayette, LA, Los Angeles as well as Phoenix and the run will conclude in Houston at the pay-per-view; although, you have to assume he’ll be on RAW the next night too to kick off his following feud.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be competing on any of those nights, but you can expect him to eventually get physical with Joe, along with him featuring heavily in the dark segments once the cameras stop rolling.

What do you make of Brock Lesnar's upcoming schedule heading into Great Balls of Fire?

