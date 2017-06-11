Official online NBA destination in the UK

Adam Silver.

NBA's Adam Silver lays out guidelines for teams wanting to rest starters

Throughout the course of every NBA season, there comes a time where teams make the decision to rest some of their more important starters and players for several reasons.

Whether it be due to being overplayed, saving their health for more important games down the line that have a bigger effect on playoff seeds, or just saving their energy for the postseason, every NBA team usually makes the choice to rest their stars at some point.

However, this can have a detrimental effect on the league as when it comes to televised games without star players involved as they're being rested, this obviously results in a drop in viewership.

Speaking before Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver said the league's competition committee had a conference call that day to lay out guidelines that will suggest to teams when to rest their players

He has said, according to ESPN, that players should only rest for home games and that also multiple starters should not be rested on the same night.

Silver said: "Where we're heading is the adoption of guidelines that will be in place for next season which will strongly recommend that the extent they rest, they rest at home, and teams also not rest multiple starters on the same night. Let's see how that plays out.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz - Game Three

"I'm reluctant to get into the business of directing these great coaches on minutes. As you know, players are often injured during the season, not to the point where they otherwise can't play but maybe shouldn't play. Then it's a function of league doctors versus team doctors on how healthy a player is and whether it's appropriate a player should be on the floor that night.

"I'd like to come up with a system that relies on the good faith of our teams that to the extent rest is necessary -- and it is on occasion -- that it's done in an appropriate [manner] but the league executives are not dictating to coaches and GMs precisely what games their players should or shouldn't be playing in."

This seems like a good progressive step to take in order to not only satisfy teams that the league isn't forcing them to do something which would hinder their playoff chances but to also make the NBA happy that they're putting out the best product possible each and every week.

NBA All-Star Game 2017 - Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

