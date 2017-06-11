Inter Milan's new manager reacts to Man United's interest in Ivan Perisic

Jose Mourinho broke the world-record for a transfer fee when he brought in Paul Pogba last August, and it looks set to be another busy summer window this year.

Manchester United have confirmed that they've reached an agreement to sign centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a reported fee of £30.7 million, but it doesn't stop there.

The Red Devils are also very interested in Monaco's Fabinho, Andrea Belotti, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and, in particular, Ivan Perisic.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The 28-year-old, who scored 11 goals this season, has been identified as a top target due to the pace, trickery, creativity and dynamism that he would add to United's attack.

That said, Inter Milan are reluctant to let go of one of their most prized possessions, and now their new manager has addressed the rumours linking Perisic with a move to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Spalletti reacts to United's Perisic interest

Luciano Spalletti was appointed as Inter's new coach on Friday after leaving rivals Roma by mutual consent last month.

The 58-year-old has revealed that he will not pressurise or stand in the Croatian international's way if the winger wants to leave the San Siro and join Man Utd.

"We shouldn't convince anyone to stay at Inter," the Italian coach told reporters, in response to United's Perisic interest, via Goal.

"I am already convincing others to join Inter, and that is the most we can aspire to do. If someone is not convinced (by Inter's prospects), he is good to go and play where he feels more motivated."

So, Spalletti has quite clearly suggested that he won't block any departures if any members of his new squad are no longer committed to Inter and want to embark on a new challenge.

How much would Perisic cost?

The Italian giants will, however, hold out for a hefty price, believed to around €50 million (£44 million), should the Europa League winners make an official bid.

Perisic, who also played for Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career, joined Inter from Wolfsburg back in 2015 on a five-year contract and has represented his country over 50 times.

Inter finished a disappointing seventh in Serie A this term, while Man Utd's Europa League triumph means they will be playing Champions League football once again next season.

Do YOU think Perisic would be a good signing for Man Utd this summer? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms