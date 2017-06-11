Sheyi Ojo shows off his ridiculous speed in England vs Venezuela

England are world champions.

Yes, you read that correctly. England have won the World Cup final.

Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate, we’re not on about the senior squad. Instead, it’s the Under-20s that have triumphed above all other competing nations.

Article continues below

Paul Simpson’s Young Lions earned a 1-0 win in a dramatic match against Venezuela in South Korea. Everton youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was a hero too, saving a late penalty after the referee used the Video Assistant Referee.

It didn’t take long for England’s senior players to congratulate their younger pros.

Article continues below

Harry Kane, who captained Southgate’s side against Scotland on Saturday, wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @England u20’s! Amazing achievement to be world champions! 🌎🏆”.

“Congratulations to @England U20’s who are World Cup winners. What an achievement lads 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” Wayne Rooney added.

The hope is, of course, that a number of England’s youngsters break into their respective clubs. Over the years, it’s been a tremendous struggle for players to crack the first team at a number of Premier League sides but Simpson’s players showed their ability in Asia.

Solanke shone

Calvert-Lewin impressed and Dominic Solanke, recently signed by Liverpool, scored four goals in the tournament.

Solanke will join England teammate Sheyi Ojo at Anfield when his Chelsea contract expires in July.

Ojo, who made two appearances in the FA Cup this season, showed his incredible speed against Venezuela.

Video: Ojo's ridiculous speed

The 19-year-old has struggled for injuries but that hasn’t affected his pace. He completely burned his opponent after knocking the ball past him.

Check out the video below.

Fans react

Liverpool fans were blown away.

First team hopes

Liverpool supporters would love to see more of Ojo next season.

The youngster travelled with the first team on a mid-season trip to Tenerife, where he revealed that he’s taking Jurgen Klopp’s advice on board.

“He mentioned a couple of things that I’ve taken on board. Ever since then, in training and the U23 games I’ve played in, I’ve tried to showcase what he wants from me,” Ojo explained to Liverpool’s website.

“I feel like I’ve done well and listened to what the manager’s said, and hopefully in the near future I can get another chance, another opportunity. But until then I’ll keep working hard.

“He mentioned that he wanted me show that I wanted it.

“As a young player there’s always going to be ups and downs and it’s been hard for me getting injured and then coming back and not really getting an opportunity, but I’ve had to dig deep with the support of the staff and I feel that I’m getting better in every game.”

Will Sheyi Ojo be a first-team player at Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms