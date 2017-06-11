England are World Cup winners. Who'd have thought it?

Ok, so it might be the U20's World Cup but it's still a huge achievement for Paul Simpson's side and the biggest tournament victory since 1966.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is on the books at Everton, scored the only goal of a mesmerising final against Venezuela in South Korea.

However, this was far from a one-man show, everyone played their part.

Another Everton boy, Ademola Lookman was a constant threat throughout the game, while the Golden Ball winner and imminent Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke showed why he really is one to watch out for.

And Newcastle's Freddie Woodman deserves a special mention too for making a crucial save from the penalty spot late on to secure the victory.

So the future of English football looks in very safe hands indeed.

Of course, the final was played just a day after the senior England team secured a draw in dramatic circumstances against Scotland.

Harry Kane's equaliser in the dying seconds came after Leigh Griffiths had scored two brilliant free-kicks and put Scotland on the way to what would have been a famous win.

Gareth Southgate's squad are still together as they begin preparing for Tuesday's friendly in France.

And a video has emerged showing how the senior team reacted to the U20's historic victory on the other side of the world.

As you can see below, Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Adam Lallana, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are among those crowded around a small laptop to watch the game.

A nice round of applause erupts around the room as the final whistle is blown and the camera pans to show Southgate with a beaming smile on his face too.

Let's face it, they aren't exactly jumping for joy, though. Maybe some of them are worried they could be replaced by the U20's in the very near future?

Saturday's draw with Scotland has still left Southgate's men in prime position to qualify for next year's World Cup.

They lead Group F but know they can ill-afford to drop any more points with Slovakia and Slovenia lurking just two and three points further back respectively.

