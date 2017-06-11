Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Two stars were born earlier this year when Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne to become the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion following a highly entertaining and successful tournament in Blackpool.

Due to his uber-heel antics, fans have been quick to heap plenty of praise on The Bruiserweight and have also suggested that he could be the next big heel in WWE.

NEW CHAMPION

His great work was finally rewarded with a title win of his own when he defeated Bate at the recent NXT TakeOver: Chicago event and the only way is up for him.

One of the most notable things surrounding Dunne’s emergence on the big time is the interactions he’s had with the creator of the UK tournament and NXT, Triple H.

He singled him out on Twitter when their two-night British adventure came to an end and was on hand to congratulate him on his championship victory – but Dunne, Bate as well as Trent Seven have been paying plenty of tributes to The Game on the independent scene.

The trio – known as British Strong Style – have been doing the water bottle mannerisms but Dunne continues to take it a step further, by utilising his Pedigree finishing move during his matches.

PEDIGREE

Only the Cerebral Assassin uses it, while he also allowed Seth Rollins to use it after his Curb Stomp finisher was banned and only recently debuted something new.

Now, Dunne has revealed what Triple H thought of him mimicking his Pedigree finisher, admitting he was intimidated when he first brought it up.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been more intimidated that the first time he brought it up.

“I thought we were getting away with it scot-free.

“I didn’t think he would be paying attention to what we were doing whatsoever, but he has seen it and it seems like he appreciates it. He was laughing along with us, so that’s cool. He’s taking it all in good humour.”

Dunne already has a brilliant finisher in the Bitter End, and it would be a shame for him to drop that and adopt the Pedigree, if and when he joins WWE on a full-time basis.

However, there had been plenty of rumours suggesting that he was going to be part of a new super stable Triple H was set to create, and that would have been a perfect moment for him to use that finishing move instead.

It seems like The Creator is happy with it, and he probably couldn’t choose a better star to be using it either.

