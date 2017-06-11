The closing stages of England’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday were brilliant.

In the 70th minute, substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handed Gareth Southgate’s side the lead thanks to some questionable goalkeeping from Craig Gordon.

But Leigh Griffiths turned the tie on its head with two goals - both coming from free-kicks - in the 87th and 90th minutes.

Article continues below

It looked like Gordon Strachan’s side were going to secure a vital three points. But Harry Kane, who captained England, popped up to volley home from close range in the third minute of injury time as the game ended 2-2.

"That was probably the most emotional game of my managerial career," Strachan said afterwards, per BBC Sport.

Article continues below

"People pushed themselves to another level to get a result for this country. It was like watching a heavyweight boxer against a middleweight."

Strachan: 'It could have been my best result'

Strachan is under some pressure to keep his job with Scotland have one just once in six matches.

And it was rather sad to hear him sound so disappointed after missing out on what he believes would have been his finest result as a manager.

"As a football player you get on with it, but as a manager that was hard work," he added.

“That could have been my best result as a manager, and I've been lucky enough to get some good ones: Manchester United, AC Milan and people like that.

"The power, the strength and the speed of England is phenomenal. They play at a different level to most of us.

The Ox looked to have scored the winner

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal looked like it was going to be enough to secure England’s fifth win from six qualifiers.

After the 23-year-old struck home a left-footed effort, he decided to celebrate in front of the Scotland fans - hardly the wisest move.

England’s rivalry with Scotland runs deep and the Scottish supporters booed as England’s national anthem was played before kick-off.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain insists his celebration was borne out of the emotion of the game.

Watch: Ox scores - then celebrates in front of Scotland fans

Ox explains his decision

"It was the general emotion of England v Scotland. It's a massive game for both nations and a lot of pride involved," the Arsenal man said, per the Daily Mail.

'I think that came out in my celebration as it did in their celebrations as well. That's the beauty of the fixture. I knew I was going to the Scotland end. The England fans were too far away! I thought it was a brilliant atmosphere. The England fans were magnificent but the Scotland fans were amazing as well.

"When they booed our anthem it gave us a bit of a gee-up. It was an atmosphere I loved to be involved in. There's so much pride and history in this fixture. You just had to step out on the field and you could feel how much it meant to the fans and it definitely means a lot to me."

Can a manager build a side around Oxlade-Chamberlain? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms